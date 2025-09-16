ATM lashes Human Rights Commission: ‘It didn’t act when poison killed children’

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has come under fire from Vuyo Zungula, the parliamentary leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), who claims it has failed to uphold the rights and dignity of citizens.

In a letter to Chris Nessen, the commission’s chairperson, Zungula said it has betrayed its constitutional mandate and claimed it assaults the interests of South Africans.

He highlighted that the commission, which was created under Section 184 of the constitution to promote and protect human rights, has shown what he called chronic silence and selective interventions.

Foreign exploitation

“By neglecting to act decisively in cases such as the deaths of children from poisonous food in illegal spaza shops, the discriminatory treatment of patrons in the Zanzou incident, and the broader crisis of hijacked buildings and illegal settlements, the SAHRC has failed to uphold these constitutional guarantees,” wrote Zungula.

He also claimed that the commission is protecting crime, foreign exploitation, and disorder instead of fulfilling its duty under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 4 of 2000 to fight discrimination and promote equality.

“By condemning efforts to reclaim hijacked buildings and dismantle illegal settlements, the SAHRC has demonstrated loyalties that appear misaligned with the needs of vulnerable South Africans.

“This stance undermines the rule of law and destabilises communities by opposing legitimate interventions aimed at restoring order and dignity.

“When South African children died from poisonous food sold in illegal spaza shops operated by foreign nationals, the commission was conspicuously absent. Yet it has been quick to act when foreign nationals faced accountability,” he said.

Composition of management

Zungula also raised alarm about the composition of the SAHRC’s senior management.

He claimed that crucial positions like head of research were being filled by foreigners without any obvious skill transfer, which, in his opinion, does not inspire change.

He urged the SAHRC to quickly fix its issues to ensure real South African representation and responsibility, which means examining its weaknesses, stopping biassed actions, and reassessing its management structure.

He also called for the commission to publish a binding plan with clear timelines to effectively bring the SAHRC back to its mandate of protecting the rights and dignity of South Africans.

“Anything less than a full and uncompromising reckoning will further erode public trust in this critical institution.

“South Africans deserve answers, accountability, and immediate corrective action. I therefore urge your office to urgently investigate this matter and engage the relevant professional councils,” he said.

