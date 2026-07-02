ATM wants Parliament to summon Public Protector over Senzo Mchunu probe delay

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on Parliament to summon the Public Protector to explain why an investigation into a complaint against former police minister Senzo Mchunu has not been concluded almost a year after it was lodged.

In a letter dated July 2, 2026, to Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development chairperson Xola Nqola, ATM parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula requested what he called an oversight intervention into the matter.

“The African Transformation Movement (ATM) writes to request the intervention of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development regarding the status of the complaint lodged by Hon Vuyo Zungula, MP, with the Office of the Public Protector against the former Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu,” the letter states.

Complaint lodged in July 2025

The letter says that the complaint was made on July 7, 2025, after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi raised concerns about possible political interference in criminal cases, misuse of power, inappropriate connections with people involved in organised crime, and the failure of the Political Killings Task Team.

The ATM said the passage of almost a year without a final outcome requires an explanation.

“We find it difficult to reconcile the passage of approximately 359 days without a final outcome with the expectation that matters involving alleged breaches of the Executive Ethics Code should be investigated and concluded expeditiously,” the party wrote.

It added: “Such delays risk undermining public confidence not only in the Office of the Public Protector but also in the broader constitutional framework established to hold members of the executive accountable.”

‘Parliament’s obligation’

The letter argues that Parliament has a constitutional responsibility to oversee institutions supporting democracy.

“In terms of sections 55(2) and 181(5) of the Constitution, Parliament has an obligation to maintain oversight over institutions supporting constitutional democracy, including the Office of the Public Protector,” it states.

It further says, “The Public Protector is accountable to the National Assembly and is required to perform its constitutional functions effectively and without undue delay.”

The ATM also points to the Executive Members’ Ethics Act, saying the legislation requires the Public Protector to submit a report to the president within 30 days of receiving a complaint relating to the executive ethics code. Where that deadline cannot be met, the Act requires a progress report explaining the reasons for the delay.

‘Public Protector must face MPs’

The party has asked the committee to use its powers under section 56 of the Constitution to call the Public Protector before MPs.

It wants the Public Protector “to appear before the committee and provide a comprehensive briefing on the status of the investigation into the complaint against former minister Senzo Mchunu, the reasons for the prolonged delay, and the anticipated timeframe for its finalisation”.

The ATM also wants the committee to “determine the reasons for the prolonged delay in finalising the investigation”.

The letter says the allegations against Mchunu “were of an exceptionally serious nature and implicated the integrity of South Africa’s criminal justice system”.

It continues: “The public has a legitimate interest in ensuring that such allegations are investigated thoroughly, impartially, and within a reasonable timeframe.”

The ATM concludes by asking the committee to “prioritise this matter at the commencement of the third parliamentary term and provide feedback on the steps it intends to take in exercising its oversight responsibilities”.

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