ATM’s Vuyo Zungula wants release of full SIU Home Affairs corruption report

African Transformation Movement (ATM) parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently publish the full and unredacted Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into alleged corruption at the Department of Home Affairs.

In a letter dated February 23, Zungula said the findings already made public point to “systemic corruption and the unlawful manipulation of immigration processes,” including the alleged sale of visas, permits and identity documentation.

Threat to country’s sovereignty

“These findings point not to isolated misconduct, but to serious institutional compromise affecting national sovereignty and border integrity,” he wrote.

Zungula warned that the implications of the SIU investigation extend beyond administrative failures. He raised concerns that individuals who may have fraudulently obtained documentation, residency, citizenship or even government appointments could still be serving in influential roles within government departments and state-owned entities.

“South Africa cannot ignore the possibility that individuals who secured their status or positions unlawfully may now be embedded in high offices of influence,” Zungula stated.

He cautioned that if such individuals are influencing procurement decisions, shaping policy or directing strategic state functions, the consequences would be severe.

“This is not only a corruption issue. It is but a matter of national security and constitutional integrity,” he wrote.

Border controls undermined

The ATM leader argued that weaknesses within the Home Affairs system undermine border control and identity management. This potentially exposes the country to organised criminal networks and erodes public trust.

“A compromised Home Affairs system weakens border control. It… undermines identity management, exposes the country to organised criminal networks, and erodes public confidence in democratic institutions,” he said.

Zungula called on Ramaphosa to release the full SIU report without delay. This is including the names of all implicated individuals, particularly those currently serving in public office.

He further urged the president to ensure the immediate suspension of any implicated officials. This is pending verification of their legal status and appointments. And to also direct the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to institute criminal proceedings where warranted.

Crime against the state

In strong language, Zungula said authorities should consider treason or related charges. This is the case where evidence demonstrates conduct that undermines the sovereignty of the republic.

“Decisive, transparent, and uncompromising action is required to restore trust and to affirm that no individual is above the law,” he wrote. He added that “the nation awaits firm leadership on this matter”.

The unit released an interim report on investigations into the Department of Home Affairs on Monday. It was presented by acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho in Pretoria. The report exposes serious crimes committed by department officials. These include accepting bribes and forging fake documents.

