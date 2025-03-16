‘Axed’ Phadi holds key to MKP millions

A fierce political battle is raging within former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, centred around a R7-million legislature account in Mpumalanga.

The conflict pits ousted provincial leader Mary Phadi against national party officials who seek to replace her with former public protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Phadi, known for her pivotal role in securing 16.97% of the vote for MKP in 2024, has been twice expelled from her position but remains the recognised leader of MKP in Mpumalanga.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content