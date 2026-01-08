Babsa president Lovemore Ndou claims there’s a price on his head, steps down

Former professional boxer turned politician and founder of Build A Better South Africa (Babsa), a political party that was founded in 2024, has resigned as the organisation’s president.

Lovemore Ndou, a lawyer based in Australia, resigned as president in December after he made claims that his life and that of his family were at risk.

When asked on Wednesday from his base in Australia if there were assassins hired to kill him and his family as per his claims, Ndou refused to give more details.

Won’t give details of claims

Sunday World asked him if he had opened any criminal case regarding his claims. He said that he was not going to answer that.

He instead said after long reflection and soul-searching, he had decided to step away from politics. This means ending his dream of spearheading political change in South Africa.

“Sometimes in life you have to step back to save those you love … and that’s exactly what I am doing. Stepping back to save my family. I think I have risked enough with my life and it is time to walk away. The idea that my life is always at risk in South Africa does not sit well with those nearest and dearest to me.

“It was selfish of me to blindly plough forward, regardless of the risks, and not heed the fears of my family. Both in my adopted home in Australia and also on the ground in South Africa. Surely, I’ve always taken reasonable and prudent steps to ensure that I have the best security measures in place whenever I’m in South Africa,” said Ndou.

Contract killings in SA

In his tirade, Ndou said that he had come to accept that life is so cheap in South Africa.

“It is a documented reality that contract killings in South Africa can be arranged for as little as $200. The price of an expensive cigar back in the [US]. Such a bitter reality tells us many unpalatable truths and exposes the path to ruin we’re currently on.

“As much as it pains me to say this, the paltry price on life makes it difficult for me to even trust and maintain confidence in the security staff around me. Such is the state of our nation. What is to stop them from being tempted into betraying both me and the cause by malevolent entities with open cheque books?”

Ndou said that he appointed the party’s national treasurer, Ernest Makatu, as an acting president. This was until such time as Babsa chooses another leader to become the president.

Remains a party member

“I might now be gone, but the party I’ve formed will live on. And I’ll remain an avid member and supporter of Babsa. Just not in the active, all-encompassing role as leader.

When asked if he will still be funding the party, Ndou said, “I will support the party anyway I can.”

Last year in July, former DA member of parliament Tsepo Mhlongo dumped Babsa in a huff. This after he had been the party’s deputy president for just five months. Mhlongo resigned from Babsa after he had a fallout with Ndou.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content