Besides apology, Mbalula should have sent Mtolo back to school

The optics on Monday in Luthuli House offered a refreshing twist.

For the first time in office, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula oozed the authority and confidence of a circus ringmaster. And somebody else was the clown.

Mbalula has been an obvious disaster since he took over the engine room in the governing party.

But how he dealt this week with the case of hotheaded KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo deserves applause.

Perhaps he is now finding his feet.

But Mtolo’s apology to National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) workers is simply not enough.

Mbalula should have taken additional measures to ensure that he improves his political maturity.

One such measure would have been to force Mtolo to take a full-year beginners course in the ANC political school.

Mtolo’s clash with Nehawu workers, whom he wildly accused of sabotaging service delivery, raised serious concerns about his political maturity.

His utterances were unbecoming of a political leader.

His apology alone may therefore not suffice to address the underlying issue. It is essential for Mtolo to gain a deeper understanding of ANC policies and principles, as well as to develop effective leadership skills.

By forcing him to take a full-year beginners course in the ANC political school, Mbalula could have ensured that Mtolo received the necessary training and guidance to mature as a political leader and overall as a functional adult.

A beginner’s course in the ANC political school would provide Mtolo with a solid foundation in ANC history, ideology, and governance.

It would allow him to understand the principles and values that govern the ANC. It would help him develop effective interaction strategies with diverse stakeholders.

Additionally, the course would equip Mtolo with essential communication, conflict resolution, and negotiation skills.

These are essential for navigating political landscapes and avoiding similar incidents in the future.

Personal growth

By proactively addressing Mtolo’s political maturity, Mbalula would send a strong message that the ANC takes such incidents seriously.

It would demonstrate a commitment to ensuring that ANC leaders are not only apologetic but also committed to self-improvement and personal growth.

While the courage to apologise is important, it is not sufficient to address the problem of Mtolo’s lack of political maturity.

In order to prevent a looming litany of future apologies, Mbalula should have gone one more step further.

This would have allowed Mtolo to gain a deeper understanding of ANC politics, develop effective leadership skills, and become more prepared for the demands of political leadership.

Maybe after a year in political school, Mtolo might even graduate to the point where he can lead without needing to apologise — though, given the current state of affairs, we won’t hold our breath.

