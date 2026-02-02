Beyond differences: Why British PM calls China trip ‘huge opportunity’

Chinese President Xi Jinping met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing on Thursday, marking the first visit by a UK prime minister to China in eight years.

Both leaders emphasised the need to build a long-term, consistent, and comprehensive strategic partnership.

Emphasising the need to see history from a broader perspective, Xi called on the two countries to transcend differences and maintain mutual respect so that the promising potential of cooperation could be translated into remarkable accomplishments, benefiting both peoples and the world.

Starmer opened the meeting by acknowledging the long gap in high-level exchanges. It had been “too long” since a British prime minister last visited China, he said.

Upon arriving in Beijing, he framed the trip in pragmatic terms. “It is in our national interest to engage with China,” Starmer told reporters. “There are huge opportunities to be had.”

As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major global economies, China and the UK share vital interests in promoting economic growth, supporting social development and contributing to global stability.