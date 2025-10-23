Bheki Cele links ‘drug cartel member’ Vusi Matlala to Senzo Mchunu

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that Senzo Mchunu, his predecessor currently on special leave of absence, had met with alleged syndicate leader Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This after Mchunu had denied under oath at the parliamentary Ad Hoc committee that he knew or had met the attempted murder-accused Matlala.

Cele told the committee during his testimony that he was informed by Matlala that Mchunu is using him for an alleged political game, as he was requested to fund a political campaign for him to become president or deputy president of the African National Congress.

He admitted to meeting Matlala after a police raid at his house on December 6. This meeting, he said, was through Bongani “Mabonga” Mpungose, the son of Seputla Mpungose. He described Seputla as a notorious taxi businessman.

Mabonga is the late ex-boyfriend of entrepreneur, reality star, and singer Londie London. He was killed in a shootout at an upmarket nightclub. Sources said the shooting incident took place on 24 Central outside the famous nightclub Solo in Sandton. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Said Cele: “Mabonga died, the person who links me died. He gets shot at a place called Solo in Gauteng. Mabonga was a rash guy, almost close to the dad, and Mpangazitha would know his father. He is a very rash guy, I remember I was told that the day he was shot, he was with 12 bodyguards, he died with two bodyguards in Sandton.

“While I speak to Cat, Mabonga is part of the facilitating of the meetings, okay? Now, as Mabonga dies I don’t have the number for Cat and he doesn’t have the number for me. The one question that was asked by the journalist is that Cat is my friend; he asked two things: that he is my friend and business partner,” said Cele.

He goes on to say he told the journalist he is not Matlala’s friend but an acquaintance because they talk about issues.

Cele said he agreed to a meeting at the top-notch Beverly Hills Hotel in uMhlanga, Durban. But he allegedly did not know that the meeting involved Matlala. He said Matlala also revealed to him that Mchunu had instructed that he should not get involved with him and uMkhonto weSizwe party leader Jacob Zuma.

Never met Matlala before

“I didn’t know him before, and I don’t know how it happened. Because of the people of his stature, I would know about them, especially from Mamelodi.

“I have had a lot of community engagements in Mamelodi. And they would raise the issues about the people that give them trouble. One person that was very prominent was Khekhe (Vusi Mathibela),” said Cele.

Mathibela is currently serving a 30-year sentence for the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Cele said Matlala wanted to discuss two issues with him. These included the raid at his house and being used for political matters.

According to the testimony, Matlala revealed during this meeting that he was approached by SAPS Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya. He wanted him to write an affidavit against head of crime intelligence and leader of the political killings task team Dumisani Khumalo.

Affidavit with false accusations

The affidavit was to claim an unlawful raid and was allegedly originally penned by Sibiya. In it he had included alleged false claims of theft of a Rolex and Matlala’s wife’s jewellery. The aim, he said, was to have Khumalo arrested so that Sibiya would find a way to discipline him.

“That’s why he came to me. He says he doesn’t want to take the police to court because he has just got the tender. So he doesn’t want to harm his relationship with the police.

“Mabonga told him that I know Khumalo. So I could talk to Khumalo so they resolve the matter out of court. And indeed I did speak to Khumalo about this thing. I guess the lawyers did talk, and this matter didn’t go to court,” said Cele.

Khumalo is currently out on R10, 000 bail for alleged corruption and fraud involving unlawful appointments.

He has recently pleaded with the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to amend his bail conditions to be able to return to work. However, the matter has been stalled by the state’s intention to file a review after Acting Chief Magistrate Vusi Mahlangu recused himself.

Mahlangu recused himself over the allegations brought against him and Mkhwanazi. These were brought up at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content