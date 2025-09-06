Bheki Cele to appear before parly committee probing Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claims

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says it will add former police minister Bheki Cele to its list of witnesses.

This information was revealed on Friday during a virtual meeting of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating the allegations that Mkhwanazi made about corruption, criminality, and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Added to witness list

During the meeting, the ad hoc committee’s chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, said the committee resolved to add Cele’s name on the list of the first seven witnesses it had prepared.

Lekganyane said the committee resolved that Mkhwanazi will be the first witness to testify at the committee.

He said the other witnesses who will testify are National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, Deputy National Police Commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, and deputy Ministers of Police Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo.

Lekganyane said all seven witnesses were sent invitation letters on August 30 to testify before the committee.

He said all witnesses except for Mkhwanazi and Mchunu said they are available.

Mkhwanazi’s availability

Lekganyane said Mkhwanazi responded on September 4 and said he is not yet available. He said he still has commitments at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating allegations he made. Allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system. He said he is not available until September 24.

Lekganyane said Mkhwanazi said he will be available to testify before the committee after September 24.

The judicial commission of inquiry was scheduled to commence with its hearings on September 1. This was to take place at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Its name comes from the person chairing it, retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Last week the Madlanga commission announced that it will not commence with its hearings on September 1. It cited reasons being the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development unable to procure vital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Lekganyane said the committee has appointed Advocate Norman Arendse SC as its evidence leader. Also Advocate Maria Mokhaetsi, and Advocate Lerato Zikalala.

He said the committee’s proceedings will take place in the Good Hope Chamber in parliament, Cape Town.

Explosive claims

During a media briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi made explosive claims. He said he is in possession of WhatsApp communication between controversial Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and a Mr Brown Mogotsi, a comrade of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. In it they are allegedly discussing how Mogotsi is working to get Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. Mogotsi is working to interfere and suppress the police investigations into Matlala.

Mkhwanazi said he has proof of payments showing that Matlala funded the ANC political activities. He also funded Mchunu and Mogotsi’s events.

Mkhwanazi said he believes that Mchunu and Sibiya decided to disband the KZN SAPS political killings task team because it raided Matlala’s home in December 2024. And because it was making inroads in certain Gauteng cases.

Political killings task team

Mkhwanazi added that Mchunu another reason to disband the task team was because it unmasked a criminal syndicate operating in Gauteng.

He said the criminal syndicate consists of senior politicians serving as members of parliament. Also law enforcement officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors, magistrates and judges in Gauteng.

He said the aforementioned government officials are controlled by drug cartels and business people in Gauteng.

