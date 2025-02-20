Bishop Tebe quits AAAM after being ‘used, dumped by Zuma’

Former president Jacob Zuma’s political ally has jumped ship from the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM).

Bishop Meshack Tebe, the Secretary-General of the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM), cited his disillusionment with the sidelined church-based organisation for quitting.

Tebe’s resignation comes months after Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) purged Tebe and other AAAM members from its parliamentary lists, triggering a fierce fallout.

A storm is brewing in the ranks of former President Jacob Zuma’s political allies.

In a resignation letter dated February 15, 2025, Tebe said serving AAAM had been an honour, but he was moving on.

“It has been a great privilege to serve in the All African Alliance Movement for nearly four years,” Tebe wrote.

“We have, over the years, played an important role in shaping religious politics. I wish the AAAM full prosperity and success. May our Godly forces accept the difficult decision I have taken.”

When Sunday World approached him for comment, Tebe admitted he was considering joining another party but refused to name it.

“Yes, there were issues, but I was also approached by people who felt I was underutilised in AAAM, especially after the election and subsequent expulsions by the MK Party,” he said. “Yes, it’s possible I’ll emerge somewhere soon.”

From church pulpits to political battlefield

AAAM, a movement of church leaders claiming to have 14 million followers, had sought to make former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng their presidential candidate in the May 2024 elections.

When Mogoeng declined, they threw their weight behind Zuma and the MK Party, believing their religious influence would cement his political comeback.

It was a grand alliance—until the votes were counted. Barely two months after the election, MKP expelled 15 AAAM members from its parliamentary caucus, citing internal sabotage and disciplinary breaches.

Among those pushed out were Tebe and AAAM President Archbishop Sophonia Tsekedi, who were blocked from taking their seats in Parliament.

Tebe, incensed by the betrayal, later revealed that he and his colleagues were expelled via WhatsApp.

“The expulsion letters were sent via WhatsApp on June 4, 2024, yet they were backdated to May 28. How unfortunate and diabolical can people be?” he fumed.

The church leaders, who had campaigned tirelessly alongside Zuma, accused him of using and discarding them.

“Numerous attempts to get clarity and engagement with president Zuma were unfruitful. All avenues to reach him were closed,” Tebe said.

Zuma’s silence fuels tensions

Zuma, who rode a wave of support from AAAM into the 2024 elections, has largely remained silent amid the fallout.

Church leaders had been instrumental in his campaign, unveiling him as MKP’s leader in a Soweto church on January 5, 2024. They had even shared the stage with him across the country, mobilising congregants to rally behind his party.

But with the alliance now in ruins, AAAM leaders said they were taught a painful lesson.

“This simply translates to us being used,” Tebe lamented. “Despite the hard work we put in, we were thrown out like garbage.”

However Babsa deputy president Tsepo Mhlongo on his Facebook post dated February 18, welcomed the bishop into the political formation.

“We are excited to welcome Bishop Khethiso Meshack Tebe, former general secretary of AAAM, to BABSA! Your experience and dedication to political change will be invaluable in our mission to build a better South Africa,” said Mhlongo, a former DA member of parliament as ex-ActionSA member.







“Together, we will push for real change, accountability, and a government that truly serves the people. We look forward to your leadership and contributions,” said Mhlongo

