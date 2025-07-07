Bolsheviks call on Fannie Masemola to address Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s revelations

Bolsheviks Party of South Africa general secretary Seun Mogotji has called on national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to urgently address the nation following the explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police boss Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi stunned the country on Sunday when he accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and other senior officers of interfering with political killings investigations.

He claimed they dismantled the task team, seized over 120 dockets, and derailed probes into criminal syndicates linked to senior figures.

Reacting to Mkhwanazi’s revelations on Monday, Mogotji warned that public confidence in the SA Police Service (SAPS) is rapidly declining.

Mogotji’s party enjoys a few seats in municipalities between Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“The allegations made by General Mkhwanazi … have caused widespread public anxiety and further eroded the already fragile trust between the SAPS and the South African public,” Mogotji said in a statement.

Silence will deepen the crisis

He demanded that Masemola hold a press briefing or issue a formal statement to assure the public that the SAPS remains free from political interference.

“Silence at this stage will only deepen the crisis of confidence and weaken the SAPS’ ability to maintain law and order effectively,” he said.

Mkhwanazi’s dramatic media briefing featured masked special task force officers and a bold declaration of being “combat ready”.

He claimed interference from national leadership had compromised investigations into political assassinations and exposed a broader network of collusion involving law enforcement and politicians.

Among the high-ranking individuals named in the fallout is Brown Mogotsi, a figure reportedly close to key SAPS decision-makers.

Mogotsi’s name allegedly appears in internal documents and senior policing circles, although no official charges or statements have been brought against him.

Allegations described as baseless

In response to the growing outcry, Mchunu’s spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, issued a statement dismissing Mkhwanazi’s allegations as “wild” and “baseless”.

“The minister of police will never allow his integrity, that of the ministry, or the SAPS at large to be undermined by insinuations made without evidence or due processes,” said Mogotsi.

She confirmed that the minister was on a campaign trail in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, when the accusations surfaced and added that the ministry would be “reviewing the provincial commissioner’s statements and consider [sic] appropriate action”.

“All these statements made by him [Mkhwanazi] in public require an urgent, thorough and transparent investigation on a proper platform,” she said.

Mchunu’s office stressed that his priority remains on reducing violent crime and rooting out criminal syndicates — particularly in the four most affected provinces: KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content