BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane wants SIU to probe Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) should be brought in within 30 days to deal with the accusations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Sunday, according to Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane told Sunday World on Tuesday that the SA Police Service (SAPS) is an unsafe place to handle this issue, which is why the SIU is crucial to investigate the allegations.

In his letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, he claimed to have asked for immediate action, including the creation of a judicial commission of inquiry with the authority to summon witnesses and hear testimony under oath.

Attempt to thwart justice

“You cannot have the police investigating themselves. The reality is that this matter is of state capture, as he [Mkhwanazi] claimed that the minister [of police] is under the control of some people,” said Maimane.

“Following the investigation, those implicated should be suspended or step down. Also, if we have a mere commission, this would be another Zondo commission where no effective action is seen.”

He stated that the commission must look into allegations made by Mkhwanazi, who publicly denounced what he described as a concerted attempt by top SAPS, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), judicial, and parliamentary officials to thwart justice and protect those who commit political killings.

“General Mkhwanazi’s decision to break protocol and speak out, despite grave personal and professional risk, is a courageous and urgent call to action,” Maimane said.

Maimane is also calling for additional actions, such as the suspension of all those involved in the accusations and the establishment of an ad hoc committee in parliament to look into political and illegal meddling in the SAPS and the NPA.

Recent crime statistics

According to Maimane, South Africa is experiencing a worsening crisis in the rule of law, with the public’s faith in safety and justice institutions having completely crumbled.

Recent crime statistics, revealing 5 727 murders and 10 688 rapes in just three months, underscore the system’s vulnerability, he said.

“The crisis we face is about the capture of our police, our courts, and our institutions of justice.

“It is a punch to the gut of our national security, and it demands the president’s undivided attention. There is no room for dithering or delay.

“Disinfecting the state requires courageous individuals who are willing to speak out. We will stand by them.”

