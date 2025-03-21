BOSA to challenge water shedding in court

Build One South Africa (BOSA) deputy leader Nabuntu Hlazo-Webster has announced the party’s intention to take legal action against government over the implementation of water-shedding.

BOSA will seek an urgent interdict to prevent water cuts to essential institutions, such as hospitals and schools, and will push for immediate government intervention to ensure a reliable water supply.

Hlazo-Webster argues that this practice is unjustifiable and unconstitutional. She said cutting off water to critical public facilities threatens fundamental constitutional rights. These rights include access to healthcare, education, and human dignity.

Basic rights

“Section 27 of the South African constitution unequivocally guarantees that ‘everyone has the right to have access to… sufficient food and water’. This right is not merely aspirational but enforceable. And is affirmed by the Constitutional Court in the landmark case of Mazibuko v City of Johannesburg,” she added.

She argues that water-shedding is an avoidable crisis. A crisis caused by poor management, infrastructure neglect, and financial mismanagement.

Instead of resorting to drastic supply cuts, Hlazo-Webster said the government should prioritise long-term solutions. These include repairing infrastructure and improving water governance.

She emphasised that BOSA will argue in court that the state has a constitutional duty to ensure a continuous and sufficient water supply to essential institutions.

The failure to do so, she said, violates multiple constitutional rights.

Seeks structural remedies

She said BOSA’s litigation will also seek structural remedies to prevent future water failures. The party will request judicial oversight in the form of an independent monitor to oversee municipalities. To also report on progress in restoring water services.

“Many municipalities have failed to maintain water infrastructure, address leaks, or ensure equitable access. This led to widespread water-shedding, contamination, and supply failures,” said Hlazo-Webster.

“Our work in Parliament has included pressing for transparency in municipal budgeting. Also exposing financial mismanagement in local government, and advocating for infrastructure investment,” she added.

She has called on legal professionals, civil society, and affected communities to join forces in the fight.

“There is a need for long-term, enforceable solutions to South Africa’s water crisis,” Hlazo-Webster said.

