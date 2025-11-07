Breaking | Minister Senzo Mchunu hands over devices to police investigators

Senzo Mchunu, the police minister currently on special leave, has turned over all his electronic devices that the police need for their investigations.

As part of the ongoing investigation into political meddling in police operations, the police sought gadgets like laptops and cellphones, and Mchunu has emerged as a pivotal figure because of his purported ties to Brown Mogotsi and Vusi “Cat” Matlala.

Mchunu’s newly appointed spokesperson, Sithembiso Mshengu, confirmed the handover of the devices in a statement on Friday morning.

According to Mshengu, the devices were voluntarily handed over on Thursday, but he did not state which police station or offices received them.

“Mr Senzo Mchunu confirms that yesterday, on the 6th of November 2025, he voluntarily handed over his electronic devices to the South African Police Service investigators as part of an ongoing investigation,” Mshengu said.

“Mr Mchunu reiterates his full cooperation with all lawful processes and reaffirms his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.”

Ready to cooperate

He added that Mchunu is always ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies at any given time.

“From the outset, Mr Mchunu has maintained that he has nothing to hide and welcomes any lawful investigation aimed at clarifying facts and upholding the integrity of public office.

“He remains confident that due process will confirm his actions have been ethical, lawful, and consistent with his duties as a member of the executive.

“Mr Mchunu remains focused on his responsibility to serve the people of South Africa and to safeguard the integrity of the country’s democratic institutions.”

Previously, the police wanted the devices of Mchunu’s suspended chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, but they could not find him when they raided one of his houses.

Nkabinde claimed that the police found his brother and went on to assault him, a claim the police denied as pure fabrication meant to distract them.

