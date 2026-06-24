Brigadier says Idac turned recruitment dispute into public punishment

Brigadier Dineo Mokwele has accused the state of allowing a disputed crime intelligence appointment to become public punishment before any court has tested the evidence against her.

Mokwele, who was appointed Section Head: Technical Support Services in Crime Intelligence, is accused alongside Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and other senior police officers in a case arising from her appointment.

The case was enrolled by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), headed by Adv Andrea Johnson.

Corruption charges

The state has charged her with corruption, with fraud as an alternative charge, and alleges that the recruitment process that led to her appointment was tainted by misrepresentation.

But Mokwele, through Ndebele Attorneys, says the prosecution has already inflicted reputational and professional damage that may not easily be repaired if the case later fails.

“Our client has experienced profound reputational destruction, public humiliation, emotional trauma, and professional prejudice arising from the manner in which this prosecution has unfolded,” her lawyers say in representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Long before any court has pronounced on the merits, our client has effectively been tried and condemned in the court of public opinion.”

‘Politicised prosecution’

The representations say the matter has moved beyond an ordinary criminal prosecution and has become “publicly politicised”.

Mokwele’s legal team says the public narrative around the case has created a risk of prejudgment before the start of a fair judicial process.

Her lawyers also attack the conduct of Idac, saying it gives rise to a reasonable apprehension that prosecutorial discretion may not be exercised impartially, independently and without external pressure.

They say the prosecuting authority is constitutionally required to act “without fear, favour or prejudice”.

Mokwele’s lawyers argue that the prosecution should not become a mechanism through which political interests, public pressure or institutional agendas are advanced.

‘Flaws in Mokwele’s appointment’

The state has not accepted her version. Its case is that Mokwele and her co-accused misrepresented key facts during the appointment process, including her suitability for the post, the contents of her application and the fairness of the recommendation that led to her appointment.

The state also alleges that SAPS suffered prejudice after her appointment was approved, her security clearance process was handled and she was paid a salary from November 2024.

Mokwele’s legal team says those allegations remain untested and should not be allowed to define her before trial.

They argue that the dispute should have been assessed through the documents, SAPS recruitment records, BMW employment records and the internal appointment chain before criminal proceedings were allowed to damage her public standing.

‘Burden of a corruption case’

The representations say the prosecution has left Mokwele carrying the burden of a corruption case before the state has proved that she acted dishonestly, intended to deceive SAPS or caused legally recognisable prejudice.

Her lawyers say the continued prosecution would expose her to significant prejudice in the absence of reliable evidence establishing criminal conduct.

They argue that the case has consequences beyond the courtroom because it affects her standing as a senior officer, her professional reputation and her future inside the police service.

‘Institutional test for the NPA and Idac’

The defence also frames the matter as an institutional test for the NPA and Idac.

Mokwele’s lawyers say public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on visible independence and impartiality, especially where prosecutorial decisions involve politically sensitive policing structures.

They say where there is a perception that prosecutorial discretion may have been exercised under political pressure or institutional bias, the credibility of the prosecutorial system is placed at risk.

That is the central warning in Mokwele’s representations: if the state is wrong, the damage may already have been done.

The case has attached her name to alleged fraud, corruption, irregular vetting and salary prejudice. Even if the charges are later withdrawn or she is acquitted, the representations suggest that the reputational harm may outlast the prosecution.

Mokwele wants the NDPP to intervene and reconsider the decision to prosecute her.

The state, however, maintains that the appointment process was tainted and that the matter belongs before court.

The dispute now leaves a sharper question than whether Mokwele’s CV was properly interpreted: whether a senior SAPS recruitment fight has already punished an accused person before a judicial finding of guilt.

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