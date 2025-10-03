‘Brown Mogotsi’s ANC membership has expired’ – Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu

The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from notorious businessman Oupa Brown Mogotsi after his name was linked to high-end organised criminality.

Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC national spokesperson, stated that Mogotsi is no longer a member of the ANC, saying his membership has expired.

Bhengu said the allegations against Mogotsi were concerning. She added that organised crime syndicates undermine communities, institutions and public confidence.

Linked to Cat Matlala, crime cartels

This week, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo presented evidence of WhatsApp chats between Mogotsi and controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Matlala, currently in custody on an attempted murder case, is accused of being a drug cartel member. He is also implicated in syndicates that have looted R2-billion from Tembisa Hospital.

Khumalo said the records of these chats were obtained on Matlala’s two cellphones. This was after the devices were seized during a search and seizure operation at his house last December.

According to the chats, the two communicated about table bookings to a fundraising gala event to be addressed ahead of the ANC January 8th celebration, and the disbandment of the political killings task team, amongst other things.

This evidence was presented before the Madlanga Commission into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system held at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Party distances itself from crime

“We distance ourselves unequivocally from any form of organised criminal activity. Crime and corruption are the enemies of development and democracy. They corrode the very values for which generations of South Africans sacrificed in the struggle for freedom,” said Bhengu.

Bhengu highlighted that the ANC membership comes with strict responsibilities. Its constitution prohibits unethical or immoral conduct that damages the values and integrity of the party.

She said firm action will be taken against any member found guilty of criminal activity.

“The ANC will act firmly and without hesitation against any of its members found to be involved in criminal activity. Cases will be referred to the integrity commission and, where warranted, to the ANC’s disciplinary structures. They will also be reported to law enforcement, because no one is above the law,” said Bhengu

“Those who betray its values for greed, criminality or factional interests are not acting in the name of the ANC. The ANC will continue to renew itself. So that, together with the people, we can build a capable, ethical and developmental state that works for all.”

