Building GNU through diversity: John Steenhuisen’s Reconciliation Day message

DA leader John Steenhuisen has used Reconciliation Day to reflect on South Africa’s painful past as well as the challenges and promise of governing through a government of national unity (GNU).

Observed annually on December 16, the Day of Reconciliation was earmarked to help heal the divisions of the past.

The date itself carries deep historical significance, having been associated with conflicts and divisions before 1994.

In a democratic South Africa, it now serves as a reminder of the need for unity, social cohesion, and nation-building.

Reconciliation not about forgetting.

Steenhuisen said the day calls on South Africans to remember “the deep injustices inflicted on South Africans through our painful history”, while also recognising that this history has “nevertheless, made us stronger and united in our diversity”.

He emphasised that reconciliation is not about forgetting.

“Reconciliation does not ask us to forget the past. It asks us to acknowledge it honestly, repair the harm it caused, and build a future in which every South African can share in the promise of our democracy,” he said.

He pointed to the 2024 national elections as a defining democratic moment. Despite no party securing an outright majority, South Africans, “by exercising their right to vote”, compelled their political rivals to cooperate.

“This year reminded us of the true strength of that democracy: the power of the voter,” Steenhuisen said.

The election outcome led to the formation of the GNU, bringing together parties with longstanding differences, including the ANC and the DA.

Objective remains clear

Policy disputes and public discord have marked the relationship, but Steenhuisen said the broader objective remains clear.

“Your vote brought diverse parties together in a government of national unity, and your voice set us on a path towards stability, cooperation, and renewed hope,” he said.

He described reconciliation as “ultimately a people’s project”, rooted in a willingness “to listen, to be honest, and to see each other’s humanity”.

This spirit, he said, was reflected in the GNU Leaders’ Meeting held at the Cradle of Humankind ahead of the G20 Summit in November, where parties came together “to be a united voice for South Africa”.

Steenhuisen concluded by urging South Africans to honour those who continue to believe in democracy and to recommit to “a South Africa united in its diversity, grounded in justice, and filled with hope.”

