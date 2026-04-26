Bungled ‘January Murders’ cases taken to Ipid

Families of slain Mpumalanga political figures Jimmy Mohlala and Sammy Mpatlanyane have formally approached the police watchdog, demanding an urgent probe into what they believe were bungled murder investigations after explosive public claims that former Police Minister Bheki Cele interfered in political cases.

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