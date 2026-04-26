Bungled ‘January Murders’ cases taken to Ipid

Families of slain Mpumalanga political figures Jimmy Mohlala and Sammy Mpatlanyane have formally approached the police watchdog, demanding an urgent probe into what they believe were bungled murder investigations after explosive public claims that former Police Minister Bheki Cele interfered in political cases.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Families of slain Mpumalanga politicians Jimmy Mohlala and Sammy Mpatlanyane have requested an urgent investigation into their murders.
- They approached the police watchdog, alleging bungled investigations into the cases.
- The families' demands follow public allegations of interference by former Police Minister Bheki Cele in political murder probes.
- The article highlights concerns over potential obstruction of justice in politically sensitive cases.
- Full details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.