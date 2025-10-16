Bus crash that claimed 43 lives was ‘smuggling’ bucket loads of drugs

A cross-border bus that overturned on the N1 North near Makhado in Limpopo was allegedly smuggling antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and other prescription medicines.

This shocking revelation was made by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

Drugs discovered in buckets

The cabinet said the drugs were discovered in buckets among the wreckage of the bus with no documentation for medical cargo. The discovery has prompted a full-scale investigation, and authorities are treating the crash as a possible case of pharmaceutical smuggling.

The bus, was travelling from Eastern Cape carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals, overturned on Sunday and claimed 43 lives, leaving 48 others injured.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet had extended condolences to the two governments and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“The Cabinet is saddened to note this accident was unnecessary and preventable if road traffic regulations were adhered to and enforced and called on all road users, in particular, public transport users, to obey the law by using only roadworthy vehicles, avoiding overloading of both passengers and luggage, and driving safely,” said Ntshavheni.

Foreign nationals should be well-mannered in SA

She said the Cabinet also expressed concern that the illegal transportation of medicines undermines South Africa’s public health system.

Ntshavheni said such incidents make it harder to rebuild trust and ensure access to healthcare for foreign nationals, particularly after recent tensions at local clinics.

“The Cabinet calls on foreign nationals to be well-mannered guests in South Africa and reminds everyone that it took a lot of effort to stop the recent unsavoury treatment meted out against foreign nationals at local clinics.

“Unfortunately, the proof that confirms brazen theft of medicines from government clinics does not assist efforts to restore conditions for foreign nationals to access public health care,” said Ntshavheni.

The Limpopo government was commended for its quick response in rescuing survivors, treating the injured, and recovering the bodies of the deceased.

Ntshavheni also announced that the Cabinet had received an update on the fight against HIV and AIDS. She said the government plans to roll out a new HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, in March or April 2026.

She explained that the long-acting medication provides six months of protection with just two doses a year and will initially be introduced in 23 high-incident districts across six provinces.

The rollout, she said, aims to strengthen the country’s HIV prevention efforts and help reduce new infections to below 0.1% by 2032.

