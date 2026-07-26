Buthelezi: I approved the process, not Molisane

Public pervice and administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi has extricated his office from the controversy in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s (DPME) move to create an additional salary level 15 post and handpick Jacqueline Molisane to fill it, saying he only approves the process, not candidates.

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