Politics

Buthelezi: I approved the process, not Molisane

By Setumo Stone
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Minister Mzamo Buthelezi addressing members of the media at an IFP event in Durban.
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 30: Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, IFP deputy president during the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Media Cafe at the Riverside Hotel and Conference Centre on January 30, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The media had an opportunity to engage informally with the IFP President, Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa, MP and senior leaders of the IFP National Executive Committee. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Public pervice and administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi has extricated his office from the controversy in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s (DPME) move to create an additional salary level 15 post and handpick Jacqueline Molisane to fill it, saying he only approves the process, not candidates.

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  • Public Service Minister Mzamo Buthelezi approved the creation of a salary level 15 post in the DPME but denied involvement in selecting Jacqueline Molisane for the role.
  • Concerns arose as Molisane was appointed without open recruitment and shortly after was seconded as acting director general in the Department of Employment and Labour.
  • Leaked records reveal a rushed process: the senior post was created, awarded to Molisane, and then quickly used to facilitate her secondment.
  • DPME’s rationale for the new post was to strengthen SOE reform capacity, but Molisane did no related work before her transfer, fueling suspicion about the post’s true purpose.
  • Responsibility for appointment lies with DPME Minister Maropene Ramokgopa, who issued Molisane’s contract; both DPME and Labour departments deny improper conduct or prior arrangements.

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