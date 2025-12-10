Cabinet adopts plan to respond to GBVF crisis

Government has moved to strengthen the country’s response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), with Cabinet now approving a Programme of Action designed to unite the whole of society against the ongoing crisis.

The move comes as pressure mounts on government to treat GBVF with the urgency it demands.

Cabinet confirmed that the programme includes a service delivery framework and clear institutional arrangements that will guide departments, entities, and community structures in tackling the scourge.

This step follows the declaration of GBVF as a National Disaster by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) after sustained calls from civil society organisations.

ANCWL welcomes intervention

ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) Secretary-General Nokuthula Nqaba welcomed the intervention. She said progress made by the inter-ministerial committee (IMC), led by the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, signalled that the issue was now being taken seriously at the highest levels of government.

She said Cabinet recently held a special meeting dedicated to GBVF. The meeting identified priority areas that would be further unpacked in upcoming engagements with the IMC.

These priorities focus on prevention and rebuilding social cohesion to challenge and eliminate violent norms. And on addressing the deeper structural causes that drive abuse.

The programme also commits to improved law enforcement protection, enhanced safety, and better access to justice.

Government further outlined support for victims and survivors. Also expanded communication and mobilisation across society, and strengthened institutional arrangements. This to ensure that implementation remains consistent and measurable.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, highlighted these measures during the Cabinet outcomes briefing.

Leadership commitment is key

“Institutional arrangements ensure strong governance and accountability mechanisms across all spheres of society. [This] calls for firm, coordinated leadership and clear institutional roles to drive implementation, monitor progress, and enforce accountability,” said Ntshavheni.

Nqaba highlighted that for women to be taken out of the violence they face daily, they should be empowered. She acknowledged that policies have been submitted, and that the cries are still the same. Only needing the ANC to implement possible strategies.

She said women are the majority in the party. And they should be allowed into strategic leadership roles to show the empowerment.

“This is where decisions are made. And if we can be there, we will not be struggling as we do now. And we enforce implementation. That’s the nature of women, to think and do, because we understand the pain,” said Nqaba.

