Cabinet appoints new CID board: ‘Set to turn SA into a construction site.’

Cabinet has appointed a new Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to serve for three years.

Entrepreneur and veteran quantity surveyor Khulile Nzo has been reappointed chairperson, while academic Professor Susan Bouillon was reappointed as deputy chairperson.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson said the board will be central to driving reforms and improving performance in South Africa’s construction sector.

Outgoing board commended

Macpherson commended the outgoing board for strengthening compliance and contractor registration across the industry. He said their work has laid a strong foundation for progress.

“The CIDB is one of our most critical partners in restoring integrity and performance in the construction sector. Over the past year, we have made significant progress to reform public works and infrastructure delivery across all nine provinces. And the CIDB has been a key part of that journey,” said Macpherson.

“I want to thank the outgoing board for their dedication to public service. And to welcome the incoming members, whose combined experience across engineering, governance, academia, and entrepreneurship will strengthen our collective effort to turn South Africa into a construction site. This will help rebuild public confidence in the state’s delivery capacity.”

Macpherson said the new board will play a vital role in advancing reforms. These reforms will be in procurement, contractor development, and performance monitoring. While ensuring that the construction sector remains fair, competitive, and focused on quality and delivery.

New board to continue stringent monitoring

He said the CIDB will continue to enforce accountability. Including blocklisting non-performing contractors and professionalising the public works sector.

“The next three years will be about implementation, accountability, and delivery. The CIDB must continue to drive standards that reward performance and integrity. While enabling emerging contractors to participate meaningfully in our construction economy.

“Together, we will continue to strengthen the foundations of South Africa’s construction industry. One that is fair, competitive, and built on quality, skill, and accountability,” Macpherson said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content