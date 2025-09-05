Cabinet places embattled North West municipality under administration

The troubled Ditsobotla Municipality in North West has once again been placed under administration after years of instability and failure to deliver basic services.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Cabinet has received an update on Ditsobotla’s status and approved for it to be placed under administration.

She announced on Friday that the municipality will be taken over in terms of section 139(7) of the Constitution, with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and the National Treasury leading the recovery plan.

Ntshavheni said the intervention aims to restore stability and ensure that the municipality can carry out its constitutional duties.

“The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will coordinate inter-governmental relations structures to facilitate restoration of administrative functions to assist the municipality in fulfilling its legislative mandate. A Joint Operations Task Team will also focus on criminal activities,” said Ntshavheni.

This after the Parliament Committee on CoGTA heard this week that collapsed administration, political infighting, and lack of service delivery continue to plague the municipality.

Upcoming Presidential visit

She said President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation will visit North West on September 12 to support provincial government efforts.

“The visit is part of the President’s initiative to strengthen support to provincial governments and improve coordination in efforts to unlock provincial economic growth and improve service delivery. This is the fifth such visit to a provincial executive council,” said Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni said the opening of the $90 million (R1.59 billion) Qala Shallows gold project by West Wits Mining Ltd in the Witwatersrand Basin is celebrated as the first new underground gold mine in 15 years.

“With production scheduled to begin in 2026, the South African economy will receive a major boost in new jobs, skills, development, and economic development,” said Nshavheni.

Another World Cup boon

The cabinet also confirmed that South Africa will host the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, this event is expected to boost tourism, jobs, and infrastructure.

“South Africa has an impeccable history of hosting successful world sporting events and hosted the first soccer World Cup on African soil in 2010 and the Cricket World Cup in 2001.

“These sporting events were catalytic to the massive infrastructure development projects in the country,” Ntshavheni said.

She said the green light was granted to bid for the Formula One Grand Prix in Kyalami from 2027.

The bid is backed by private sector funding and is seen as a vote of confidence in South Africa’s global standing.

