Cabinet reshuffle: Will it be the end of David Mabuza?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will in the next two weeks announce drastic changes to his cabinet, the ruling party has said, noting that the reshuffle will most likely lead to the exit of Deputy President David Mabuza.

Addressing a media briefing in Free State during the reconvening of the ANC elective conference which was adjourned in December, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Mabuza’s fate would be sealed after the January 8 statement celebrations in Mangaung.

“The officials will apply their minds on that in the next two weeks, and it’s not only that but there are many other issues that will be discussed,” Mbalula said.

“The president is also looking at the issue of replacement in cabinet, and in the next week we will be hard [at work] in terms of how government will look. This also includes constituting new committees in parliament. But at the present moment we’re not in crisis.”

Following the election of Paul Mashatile as Ramaphosa’s second-in-command during a watershed elective conference in Nasrec, there were immediate calls that he should be deployed to government as Mabuza’s replacement.

Those supporting the move believe that the decision will assist in preparing Mashatile to take over from Ramaphosa.

Other changes expected to be made by Ramaphosa include the sacking of the president’s detractors, who want him out of office, such as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

