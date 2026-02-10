Call for Fikile Mbalula to deal with Panyaza Lesufi over podcast comments

An ANC branch member has tabled concerns over public statements made by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, which he claims are politically damaging to the party’s campaign efforts in the Emfuleni local municipality ahead of the local government elections.

In a formal letter addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Elijah Mokhele, a member in good standing of the ANC’s Fihli Mbongo branch in the Sedibeng region, expressed his dismay over remarks made by Lesufi during a podcast hosted by Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

During the podcast, Lesufi reportedly stated that the ANC “has no ideas” to resolve the service delivery challenges facing the Emfuleni local municipality.

Mokhele argued that this statement, which has since gained widespread attention on various media platforms, has been interpreted by local communities as an admission of failure by the ANC government.

“Such statements, when made publicly by a senior leader and premier of Gauteng, undermine the collective efforts of ANC structures, branches, deployees, and volunteers who are working tirelessly to stabilise the municipality and restore public confidence,” Mokhele wrote.

Challengers inherited from past

The letter highlights the broader systemic challenges facing local governments across South Africa, including declining institutional capacity, infrastructure maintenance backlogs, and governance fragmentation.

Mokhele referenced findings from the South African Local Government Association’s 2020 White Paper on Local Government Review, which identified structural weaknesses in municipalities that have persisted for decades.

He also pointed to historical studies documenting service delivery constraints and infrastructure challenges inherited from apartheid-era systems, particularly in the Vaal region.

Mokhele acknowledged the severity of the issues in Emfuleni, including environmental pressures caused by water and sewer flows from upstream provinces converging into the Vaal River system.

However, he stressed that public statements suggesting the ANC has “run out of ideas” could demoralise volunteers, weaken the party’s campaign message, and provide ammunition to opposition parties.

“This is particularly concerning at a time when recent research, electoral analyses, and opinion trends suggest that the ANC may lose support in certain metros and municipalities in Gauteng and elsewhere,” Mokhele warned.

Call for Mbalula’s office to intervene

The letter also called for intervention from the office of the secretary-general to address the matter and ensure that senior leaders exercise greater caution and discipline in their public utterances during the sensitive pre-election period.

Mokhele emphasised the importance of adhering to the ANC constitution and the principles of collective leadership, unity of purpose, and organisational discipline.

“No individual leader should conduct themselves in a manner that undermines agreed collective positions or positions themselves above the organisation,” he stated.

Mokhele’s letter reflects the growing dissatisfaction among ANC volunteers and the silence of the regional executive committee on the issue.

He urged national leadership to address the matter to protect the unity, integrity, and electoral prospects of the ANC.

The letter concludes with a plea for the party to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves, emphasising Mokhele’s loyalty to the ANC and his commitment to its renewal.

