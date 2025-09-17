Calls mounting for Free State premier’s spin doctor to be axed

Troubles are mounting for Free State premier’s spin doctor, Matshediso Setai, as calls for her head grow.

This comes after Sunday World published an article last week that Setai, who is the spokesperson of Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and the provincial government’s acting chief director of government communication services, was exposed as the alleged forger of the letter which she took to the department of education in the province to solicit funds.

Setai allegedly authored the letter pretending to be the former Free State government acting director, Dr Mafole Mokalobe.

Initially, Setai denied having written the said letter and called Sunday World a gossip column while berating this publication and this reporter. But last week she submitted that the letter was actually real, as she said that it was not forged and stated that it was not signed by the former acting director-general, Mokalobe, because he was not available to do so.

However, Mokalobe turned tables on Setai and stated that he never wrote the questionable letter. Setai was later taken to task by her colleagues and comrades in the ANC and the provincial government.

Shifting the blame

In an interview Setai did with the Free State commercial radio station, OFM, she blamed the former government spokesperson, Setjhaba Maphalla, and the mouthpiece of the department of education, Howard Ndaba, stating that the two government communicators had been targeting her since she arrived in the province to work as Letsoha-Mathae’s spin doctor.

The Department of Education, through Ndaba, distanced itself from the drama of the forged letter and put the blame on Setai. They do not know what the purpose of the letter Setai sent to the department was, Ndaba said.

Amid the scandal, Setai was later criticised by the Free State Media Association (FSMA) on Monday, calling for her to be fired from her job.

FSMA said it was deeply disturbed by serious allegations of forgery and fraud leveled at Setai.

“The department of education has since publicly denied any role in the alleged forgery, making it clear that the letter submitted from Ms Setai’s office was unauthorised, unsigned, and riddled with irregularities. Such conduct, if proven true, represents not only a violation of public trust but also a criminal act that undermines good governance and accountability in the Free State.

Muffling black voices

“As the FSMA, we are particularly alarmed because this scandal comes on top of long-standing frustrations with Ms Setai’s tenure as the premier’s spokesperson and acting chief director of government communication services.

“Despite holding these critical positions, she has failed to support and advance the development of black-owned media outlets in the province. Instead of fostering genuine partnerships, she has been accused of sidelining independent black media voices while promoting questionable initiatives with no clear public value,” said FSMA.

FSMA made calls to Letsoha-Mathae to fire her from the plum job after she was exposed for these indiscretions.

“In light of these damning allegations and her ongoing failure to advance transformation in the Free State media landscape, the FSMA calls on Premier Letsoha-Mathae to immediately dismiss Ms Setai from all government communication roles.

“The integrity of the provincial administration cannot be safeguarded while such serious questions about forgery, fraud, and disregard for ethical communication practices remain unanswered. Furthermore, retaining her in office sends a dangerous message that misconduct and neglect of black media empowerment will be tolerated at the highest levels of government. We urge the Premier to act decisively to restore public confidence, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that provincial communication structures serve the people of the Free State, not narrow personal interests,” said FSMA.

I was merely collegial

Ndaba said that he was shocked to read Setai’s claims that he was part of the people pushing a smear campaign against her.

“I was shocked to read the statement attributed to Ms Setai, where she claimed I was one of the people trying to destroy her. I have never had issues with her from the onset, and I would never have one now. I tried to reach out to her after she made claims, but she never took my calls. I am cordial with her as a colleague and my senior in government. I won’t take any legal action against her or whatsoever, and I am still willing to be with her if needs arise,” said Ndaba.

Setai said: “My employment contract is with the Free State provincial government and no one else. I will not respond to gossip,” she said.

One of Setai’s colleagues, Mimi Mokgothu, who works in the office of the Free State government speaker, Mxolisi Dukwana, wrote in the WhatsApp group of government communicators called Free State Provincial Department of Information and Publicity (DCIP) that Setai was arrogant and was always attacking the media instead of rebutting allegations with evidence.

