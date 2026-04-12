Cape Town wonderkid Geordin Hill-Lewis speaks big after being elected DA leader

In the moment of jubilation and titanic moment of being announced as a new elected leader of the DA, Cape Town’s wonderkid Geordin Hill-Lewis jumped into the great moment to stamp authority that he is going to make sure that his political party changes dynamics of South African politics.

Hill-Lewis thanked all the delegates of the DA for placing their trust in him.

In his speech on Sunday at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Gauteng, he said that he was accepting the responsibility of leading DA with humility, gratitude, and with a deep sense of duty.

Vision for a stronger SA

“I stand before you as your newly elected leader with one promise. However long I have the privilege of serving in this job, I will be dedicated to the mission of building a stronger South Africa for everyone. South Africa is worth it. We have a great country. And we are a great people. We all love this country too much to see it fail. Together we will build a stronger South Africa. And, to do that, we will build a stronger Democratic Alliance,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said that the DA did not become the party it is today by accident, stating that it was built over many years by leaders who each strengthened this party in different ways, often in difficult times, and against the prevailing tide.

Maimane ‘paved the way’

The Cape Town mayor also heaped praises for the first black leader of the DA, Mmusi Maimane, saying he was one of the best leaders to have led the party.

“Everything I do, as your leader, will be to complete that mission. To win, we must do four things. The first is [that] we must continue to show that the DA governs well – for everyone. That good government is possible. There are hundreds of parties in this country. Most of them specialise in talking. Many of them specialise in attacking us. But when you put on DA blue, you represent the only party in South Africa that has actually proved it can govern – for everybody. We are not a party of talk. We are a party that gets things done.

Deeper connection with people

“The second thing we must do to win; we must connect more deeply with the millions of South Africans who have never voted for us before. Most people already know that the DA governs better. Now we must win their trust so they vote for us for the first time. That is our responsibility. We must start by listening more carefully. We must not come with the answer before we’ve even heard the question. We must be more present in more communities,” he said.

He said that the purpose of the DA is to see people lifted out of poverty.

“South Africa is filled with people who work hard every day to build better lives for their families. They deserve a government that works just as hard for them. And they deserve a political movement that believes in our country’s potential. The DA must be that movement. Not a movement based on empty slogans and false promises,” he said.

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