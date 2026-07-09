Case opened against police boss Puleng Dimpane over R48m paid to Vusi Matlala

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane is facing fresh legal scrutiny after civil society organisation Public Interest SA laid a criminal complaint with the Hawks, alleging that she may have breached the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) while serving as the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s chief financial officer.

The complaint, lodged on Thursday, asks the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) to investigate whether Dimpane failed to carry out her legal duties during the controversial R360-million Medicare24 health services contract, under which about R48-million was paid before the agreement was cancelled following procurement concerns.

The PFMA is the law that governs how government departments spend and safeguard public money. It places legal obligations on accounting officers and senior financial officials to prevent irregular expenditure, maintain proper financial controls and protect state funds.

Complaint does not equate to guilt

Public Interest SA stressed that lodging a complaint does not mean Dimpane is guilty.

“This action is not a finding of guilt,” the organisation said.

“Our responsibility… is to place credible evidence before the appropriate law enforcement authorities where we believe there are reasonable grounds to suspect that criminal offences may have been committed.”

The complaint is based partly on Dimpane’s sworn testimony before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

According to Public Interest SA, Dimpane testified that as SAPS chief financial officer, she oversaw financial management, internal controls, internal audit, risk management and audit committee processes.

She also confirmed that she became aware of concerns surrounding the Medicare24 contract while an internal audit requested by then police minister Senzo Mchunu was still under way. Despite that, payments amounting to about R48-million were processed before the review had been completed.

Dimpane’s testimony warrants investigation

The organisation argues that those facts justify a criminal investigation into whether Dimpane complied with sections 38, 44, 45, 81 and 86 of the PFMA, which deal with financial management responsibilities, delegated authority, internal controls, financial misconduct and criminal liability.

The complaint comes against the backdrop of the broader Medicare24 corruption case.

Sixteen accused, including suspended national police commissioner general Fannie Masemola, are already facing prosecution over the awarding of the contract. Public Interest SA said, however, that Dimpane has not been charged despite serving as SAPS chief financial officer during the period in question.

It said its complaint does not seek to interfere with the existing criminal case but instead asks investigators to determine whether the chief financial officer’s statutory responsibilities received sufficient criminal scrutiny.

The organisation has asked the Hawks to obtain financial records, authorisation logs, internal audit reports and other documentary evidence needed to determine whether offences under the PFMA or any other law were committed.

Case goes beyond one person

Public Interest SA said the case goes beyond one individual.

“It concerns the integrity of public financial management within one of South Africa’s most important constitutional institutions.”

It added that where credible questions arise about compliance with legal duties designed to protect taxpayers’ money, they should be investigated independently.

The organisation also disclosed that an earlier criminal complaint it lodged against Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Advocate Andrea Johnson and her husband has completed the preliminary investigation stage and is being referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for a prosecutorial decision. It said the development demonstrates that complaints supported by evidence can progress through the criminal justice system.

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