Cedrick Nkabinde claims Paul O’Sullivan blocked Khomotso Phahlane from top post

Police Ministry chief of staff, Cendrick Nkabinde, has revealed that a “task team” was specifically formed block former acting SAPS National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane from officially taking the position.

Phahlane served as acting national commissioner following the suspension of Riah Phiyega. He served for nearly two years between October 2015 and June 2017.

Nkabinde was testifying before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi when he said a meeting was held back at forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan’s house, which belonged to a Czech organised crime boss and convicted criminal Rondovan Krejčíř.

This meeting was attended by Nkabinde, former Independent Investigative Directorate (IPID) boss Robert McBride, murdered IPID investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu, O’Sullivan and his assistant and the now deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya while he was still head of Gauteng Hawks.

Political parties implicated in testimony

Other attendees included a white lady known as Candice from crime intelligence, and two white males who he said were representatives from AfriForum and the DA, and another white lady who was a journalist.

“The main purpose of the set meeting was to plot to bring down Phahlane. To ensure that he was not confirmed as a national commissioner. AfriForum representatives guaranteed that the funds were available to carry out this mission and Paul O’Sullivan was responsible of spying on Phahlane to find anything,” said Nkabinde.

He revealed that the meeting was meant to find out how to take power of the security cluster. This included the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), crime intelligence, State Security Agency (SSA), Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/ Hawks).

“Specific individuals were identified from the above-mentioned departments to be targeted. The purpose of which was their removal from the same position. Mr McBride gave assurance that IPID will go after them, and Paul O’Sullivan will spy on them,” said Nkabinde.

Issue of control led to decision

When asked of a common interest to plot against Phahlane, he said it was because O’Sullivan could not control Phahlane and could control McBride. This, according Nkabinde, led to the suspension and is the reason he was never arrested on any of the matters he was accused of.

“That is why allegations are very dangerous if not proven. Because we have people like Phahlane now who have lost all their livelihoods. So, it’s very important to prove allegations and test them,” said Nkabinde.

He explained that there was another item in the meeting. It included identifying other role players in various departments.

Nkabinde had also claimed that O’Sullivan has an influence in the security cluster. He told the committee that he is running the South African Police Service, NPA, and IPID.

State capture

“You know what general Mkhwanazi is reporting about the state capture, this is the real state capture. Because even the dockets involve Paul O’Sullivan. There are two dockets that are there gathering dust in the NPA. In fact it was even removed from a black prosecutor,” said Nkabinde.

“When we talk about this thing I become very emotional [about] what is happening between me and Mkhwanazi. Because I was fighting this with him… me and Mkhwanazi are the same WhatsApp group,” he added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content