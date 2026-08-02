CEO’s appointment was above board, says former MDDA chair

The saga surrounding the appointment of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) CEO has deepened, with the former board chairperson denying that members ignored an audit finding that the person appointed was not qualified for the role.
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- Former MDDA board chair Hlengani Mathebula denies ignoring audit findings that CEO Shoeshoe Qhu was unqualified, stating no official audit opinion exists on the matter.
- The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has confirmed a non-compliance finding for the 2023-24 financial year related to Qhu’s appointment.
- The Public Protector is investigating complaints and has requested documentation regarding Qhu’s appointment from Mathebula.
- Legal challenges to Qhu’s appointment have been initiated by an MDDA official, but Mathebula believes these have little chance of success.
- The MDDA board and Public Protector are refraining from public comment pending ongoing investigations and judicial processes.