CETA former executive claims purge for exposing malfeasance

A former acting CFO at the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) has come forward with allegations that he was effectively forced out of the organisation after repeatedly raising concerns about financial mismanagement.

In a detailed protected disclosure submitted to National Treasury and the Auditor-General, former acting chief financial officer Sanele Radebe claims that his efforts to enforce financial compliance were met with resistance and ultimately led to his suspension.

The disclosure is made in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act (PDA) 26 of 2000, which protects employees who report wrongdoing. The Act recognises disclosures relating to conduct that may indicate a criminal offence, failure to comply with legal obligations, a miscarriage of justice, risks to health or safety, environmental harm, unfair discrimination, or the deliberate concealment of any such wrongdoing.

“I was sidelined because I refused to approve transactions that did not meet the required standards. There was a clear expectation that I should sign off on things that I could not justify in terms of governance and the Public Finance Management Act,” he said.

“I raised these issues internally, as I was required to do in my role. Instead of support, I was treated as an obstacle.”

Radebe points to procurement processes involving service providers, stressing that his concerns relate not to the companies themselves but to how contracts and payments were approved and managed.

He says CETA’s 2021 contract with Vodacom for internet and intranet services was later flagged by the Auditor-General and subjected to investigation. He alleges that the contract was extended beyond its April 2024 expiry based on unverified claims of a credit owed to CETA. This was despite finance requesting proper supporting documentation.

By June 2025, he says services were disconnected due to non-payment, with outstanding debt amounting to approximately R2.9-million. In his role as acting CFO, he says he intervened to restore services and recommended migrating to a lawful arrangement.

However, he claims this approach was later reversed, with Vodacom reappointed through a deviation process that he had opposed. He adds that the auditor-general later classified the expenditure as irregular, with about R1.5 million still outstanding.

On Phulo Consulting, Radebe says the firm was appointed in 2023 to carry out post-organisational development work, including designing a revised organisational structure. He states that the contract ended on June 30 2025 after the structure had already been completed, approved, and circulated internally.

Despite this, he claims he was pressured in October 2025 to support an extension for additional work without a lawful basis.

Radebe also raises concerns about the appointment of administrator Oupa Nkoane after the embattled organisation was placed under administration in August 2025 by higher education and training minister Buti Manamela. This was due to governance failures, procurement irregularities, and board instability.

His gripe is with the proposed remuneration package of about R3-million per year. Radebe raised concerns within finance structures, as it appeared inconsistent with later national guidance.

Radebe notes that on January 22, 2026, the Department of Higher Education and Training, through its director-general, issued guidance indicating that administrators appointed across certain CETAs should be paid approximately R2.5-million per annum.

Radebe says his suspension as acting CFO happened soon after, which he believes was directly linked to his refusal to approve certain transactions.

On April 20, 2026, CETA formally placed Radebe on suspension with full pay and benefits in terms of its disciplinary code. He, however, continued in his role as the finance manager, a position which he occupied before acting as the CFO of CETA for two years.

This was pending an investigation looking into three main issues – the purchase of the Ceta building, which has reportedly been declared irregular; the rental of a Western Cape building, which has remained vacant; as well as his delay in looking into the SA Women in Construction irregularities.

The decision followed his submissions, through his union, responding to an earlier notice dated April 16 2026, which CETA said did not provide sufficient reasons to avoid suspension.

As part of the suspension conditions, Radebe was barred from accessing CETA premises, contacting staff, service providers or stakeholders, or obtaining any work-related information.

“The suspension was presented as precautionary, but in reality it was punitive. It sent a message that raising concerns would not be tolerated,” he said in the disclosure document.

He maintains that his actions were driven by a duty to uphold accountability and safeguard public funds meant for skills development.

“This money is meant to create opportunities and empower people. Every cent must be properly accounted for. When that does not happen, it becomes a betrayal of public trust,” he said.

Radebe believes his experience will discourage other officials from speaking out, although he says he has no regrets about coming forward.

“If professionals know that doing the right thing could cost them their careers, many will stay silent. That is how institutions begin to fail. I would rather stand by my principles than be complicit. Accountability is not optional, especially in public institutions,” he said.

CETA executive manager Molebogeng Taje, responding on behalf of the organisation, said CETA could not comment on the substance of allegations that had not been formally processed through internal channels.

“The premature or external disclosure of allegations, particularly through media platforms, can compromise investigative processes and may prejudice the rights of individuals involved.”

Taje added that CETA encourages employees to use established internal reporting mechanisms so that matters can be properly assessed and addressed.

“Where allegations are formally submitted through the correct processes, CETA will ensure they are independently and thoroughly investigated and that appropriate action is taken where necessary,” she said.

She said the organisation remains committed to strong governance standards and continues to encourage compliance with its whistleblowing policy.

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