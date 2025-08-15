Cilliers Brink announced as DA mayoral candidate for Tshwane again

DA leader John Steenhuisen has once again announced former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink as the city’s mayoral candidate.

Brink was removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence brought forward by the ANC in September 2024 after 18 months serving in the position.

Steenhuisen claimed Brink had a track record of improving Tshwane and would do it again.

Brink accepted the nomination, promising to “finish the work we started” and build a city that delivers.

Brink accused the ANC of years of corruption, cadre deployments, and mismanagement in the city, claiming they destabilised governance and brought Tshwane to financial ruin.

He said that during the DA-led coalition government from 2022 to 2023, his administration improved the city’s audit outcome, worked on a solution to the Hammanskraal water crisis, appointed qualified managers, dismissed officials implicated in corrupt tenders, and resisted unaffordable salary increases for city staff.

Brink wants mandate from voters

He claimed that the ANC conceals its actions behind the “third-party mayor” and emphasised that Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya’s efforts are primarily aimed at generating social media attention.

“She closes down Marabastad Retail Market, calling the South Africans who trade there lawfully illegal occupants. But she ignores the illegal traders just outside the building.

“In fact, there seems to be an entire block of buildings which has been carried away, brick by brick, in Marabastad which has failed to grab the mayor’s attention. She seems to find it easier to crack down on people who in fact obey the law,” said Brink.

He said his goal is to secure a strong mandate from voters and form a stable, anti-corruption council that can pass budgets, appoint competent officials, and drive pro-business policies.

Brink pledged to meet with residents, businesses, and civil society over the coming months to shape the party’s final campaign promises.

“These pledges will focus on fighting crime, ending corruption, rebuilding water and electricity infrastructure, and delivering value for money,” said Brink.

