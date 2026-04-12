Clash between Mangaung mayor, ANC treasurer takes a legal turn

Businessman and ANC regional treasurer in Mangaung, Sipho Mnembe, has sent a letter of demand to Mangaung Metro mayor and ANC PEC member Gregory Nthatisi, accusing him of defamation.

Mnembe’s lawyers this week wrote to Nthatisi following statements the mayor made in Bloemfontein, which Mnembe says have harmed his reputation.

The dispute centres on remarks by Nthatisi relating to Mnembe’s company, Reco Mobile, which was contracted to carry out refuse compaction work at the Bloemfontein South landfill site near Suidpark Cemetery.

Reco Mobile was awarded a month-long contract valued at R300 000. The work was later halted after the machinery reportedly ran out of diesel, with the company also seeking a review of its rates following fuel price increases.

The public fallout comes against the backdrop of longstanding political tensions between Nthatisi and Mnembe. Sources within ANC structures in Bloemfontein and the municipality allege that the two have been at odds for at least two years over issues relating to tenders and regional leadership.

These claims could not be independently verified.

The tensions escalated during a special council meeting this week, where disagreements emerged over the appointment of a new CEO for Centlec. Mnembe and his allies supported the proposal to appoint Litseko Mojaje as interim CEO, citing concerns raised by National Treasury about the recruitment process.

The dispute has also drawn in opposition voices. Zwelakhe Tanku Msabe of the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats said the clash reflects deeper governance challenges.

“Mnembe and Nthatisi’s public brawl emanated from the ANC Mangaung caucus,” Msabe said, before raising concerns about alleged conflicts of interest and the handling of municipal contracts.

His claims remain allegations.

The latest flashpoint stems from a video in which Nthatisi addressed MMCs after an oversight visit to the landfill site.

“The service provider said that his machinery was not operating at the landfill site because it had no diesel. This means that municipal workers are selling diesel to service providers.”

Nthatisi further alleged that municipal workers were damaging equipment and receiving payments from contractors.

In a letter from Mnembe’s lawyers, Daniel Muller of Muller Gonsior Attorneys said the mayor’s statements were “false, defamatory and unlawful” and had caused reputational harm to his client and his business. “Our client vehemently denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms,” Muller said.

The letter demands that Nthatisi retract the statements and issue a public apology by April 8, failing which legal action will be pursued.

Mnembe also responded publicly, saying he would defend his reputation.

“The truth shall set one free from error,” he wrote on social media, adding that he would not allow his character to be undermined.

Mangaung council chief whip Vumile Nikelo said, “We are worried as the municipality… this has the effect of bringing the municipality into disrepute.”

Nikelo said that the matter should be fully investigated.

Nthatisi told Sunday World that his oversight visit to the landfill site was in line with his fiduciary duty. He also stated that he would remain steadfast in his commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities. “I was called from my private life as a member of the ANC to help save the metro, which was being mismanaged and lacking stability. They can say whatever they like; I don’t care.

“It is only the people of Mangaung who will tell me whether I am doing things right or not. Any noise from the streets will never deter me. I’ve got no business to attend to lawyer’s letters, which will derail me,” Nthatisi said.

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