Commotion breaks out at Ekurhuleni council chambers

A commotion broke out in the Ekurhuleni council chambers on Thursday when members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) disrupted the State of the City Address.

The disruption delayed Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza’s speech as councillors clashed over the protest.

As Xhakaza prepared to speak, EFF councillors stood up from their seats, raising placards highlighting various challenges in the city.

EFF councillors disrupted mayor’s address

The placards highlighted, amongst others, electricity crisis, potholes, and dilapidated infrastructure.

They began singing and chanting, making it impossible for the proceedings to continue. This immediately after the announcement that media may take pictures for at least five minutes.

The protest led to a multiparty meeting to resolve the issue, leading to further delays.

The EFF has been vocal about issues such as service delivery failures, housing problems, and unemployment in Ekurhuleni. Their demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to these concerns. However, other councillors criticised their actions, calling them disruptive and disrespectful.

Order eventually restored

After a lengthy delay, order was restored, and the mayor was eventually able to deliver his address. The event highlighted the ongoing tensions in the council as political parties continue to clash over governance and service delivery issues in the city.

“The state of the City of Ekurhuleni is one of pothole-ridden roads, non-functioning traffic lights, an electricity crisis, and declining revenue caused by poor planning and lack of strategy.

“Instead of claiming easy victories, executive mayor Xhakaza must deliver an honest account of the city’s challenges without masking difficulties, because the people of Ekurhuleni deserve better services,” reads an EFF post on X.

EFF demands service delivery issues be addressed

The EFF also highlighted the complaints by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) after taking to the streets last week to demand that the city reverse its decision to stop overtime and change wages.

Xhakaza condemned the illegal protest and highlighted that action will be taken against those involved.

