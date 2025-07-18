Concerns about political killings raised at ANC councillor’s memorial service

The life of slain ANC councillor Thabang Masemola was honoured during a solemn memorial service at Tshwane House on Friday.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said Masemola’s killing has reignited concerns over political killings in the region as she expressed concern over the pattern of councillors dying in office.

She said it is unfortunate that Tshwane has lost yet another councillor “when I was just starting to believe that the term had survived political killings”.

Moya urged councillors to have each other’s backs.

“I was an official in the last term when I even said to MMC [member of the mayoral committee] Boshielo that … we were losing councillors left, right, and centre.

“When we were talking about political killings, I said at least Tshwane seems to be in luck this term.

“Now I think of our prayers and the work that we do, and we must just pray that it does not continue,” said Moya.

She said it is heartbreaking that they cannot even say to the family that what has happened is right if his line of work is blamed for his sudden death.

Burial planned for Saturday

City officials and fellow council members paid tribute to a man described as humble, committed, and devoted to his community.

ANC Tshwane chairperson and Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene Modise said Masemola had dedicated himself fully to the mission of the party and the needs of his ward.

He emphasised that councillors are at the coalface of service delivery and that Masemola understood the assignment.

“We won’t see Masemola anymore, and we can’t replace him, but forever we’ll cherish the moment that God afforded us to be with him,” said Modise.

He also called for unity and compassion among councillors as they prepare for Masemola’s funeral on Saturday at GaMasemola in Limpopo.

“As tomorrow we’ll be going to his final resting place, it will be important that all councillors be in line with Ubuntu. Even if we are mourning, we must respect the family, and we must respect the village,” he said.

