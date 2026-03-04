Cope founder Mosiuoa Patrick Lekota dies aged 77

Former Cope president Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick “Terror” Lekota has died. Lekota, who was reportedly in and out of hospital, died aged 77.

He also served as Free State premier between 1994 and 1996 as well as chairperson of the National Council of Provinces between 1997 and 1999.

Lekota was minister of defence from 1999 to 2008 during Thabo Mbeki’s presidency and resigned alongside other cabinet ministers when Mbeki resigned as president.

After serving the ANC with “divorce papers” due to fallout after Mbeki was forced to step down from office by a Jacob Zuma faction, which had been elected to lead the ANC, Lekota formed the ANC breakaway party Cope on December 16 2008.

He formed Cope alongside other ANC heavyweights, including former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa and former defence minister Mluleki George, among others. The party made a significant debut as a new political party in 2009 general elections, becoming the third largest party and clinching 30 seats in the 400-member National Assembly.

However, the party started losing support due to internal factions that later resulted in Lekota ousting first deputy president Shilowa from the party.

This is a developing story.