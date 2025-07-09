Cope rebuilds structures ahead of 2026 polls, as leader Mosiuoa Lekota battles ill health

Despite poor results at the 2024 national election polls, Congress of the People (Cope) says it is gearing up for the municipal elections next year.

The party’s Acting National Chairperson Pakes Dikgetsi told Sunday World that Cope is in the process of rebuilding itself and is expected to campaign on a national scale during the upcoming elections.

“We are still a strong brand, we believe. Cope is nationally organised not regionally based. We have membership across the country. We have started already and will be issuing a declaration of availability to serve to all South Africans,” he reiterated.

In its pursuit of bolstering its support, the embattled party has appointed a new deputy chairperson. The incumbent will take up the responsibilities of its president, Mosiuoa Lekota, who is suffering ill health.

The Congress National Committee has decided that Teboho Loate will be the Acting Deputy President with immediate effect, pending the party’s elective conference in December 2025.

“Part of the mission we gave to ourselves after the 2024 elections is to rebuild the party. I am sure you will recall that Lekota announced that he is not well. You know the challenge of not having a figurehead impacts the morale of the people.

“We are in the process of launching constituencies. And we will be ready for our national congress in December,” he said.

Loate appears second on the party’s 2024 parliamentary list. He previously served as the national chairperson of the party and an MP working alongside Lekota.

“Comrade Teboho Loate, a seasoned and highly respected anti-apartheid activist and founding member of Cope, brings a wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to the struggle for democracy, freedom, and development. His deep knowledge and loyalty to the party’s vision makes him the ideal leader to carry forward the party’s vision, according to Dikgetsi.

Cope is a breakaway party from the ANC formed by Lekota. He formed it with former Gauteng premier Mbazima Shilowa and the late former defence minister Mluleki George. This was following the resignation of former president Thabo Mbeki. The move was prompted by Jacob Zuma’s election as party president at the ANC’s national conference in 2007.

Mbeki’s resignation was a source of contention in the liberation party. This led to the formation of Cope by members who were disgruntled and opposed to Zuma as the new party leader.

The formation began well as it managed 7.42% support at the national polls in 2009. This declined to 0.67% in 2014 and 0.27% in the 2019 elections. Last year, the party did not manage to get even a single seat in the national assembly.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content