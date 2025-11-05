Cops launch probe into Brown Mogotsi for defeating ends of justice

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that it has successfully carried out a search and seizure warrant on controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the warrant was linked to an ongoing investigation into fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mathe added that the team is working on an attempted murder case involving an alleged failed assassination on him in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni. His red Chevrolet vehicle was sprayed with 11 bullets. But Mathe also confirmed he was unwounded, and no blood was found at the scene.

“The SAPS has successfully executed the search and seizure warrant that was issued for the 16 October 2025 on Mr Brown Mogotsi. The team investigating the fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice has also seized certain devices from him. And the team met at Brown Mogotsi’s lawyers’ offices in Johannesburg.

Claims of attempted assassination

“The team investigating the attempted murder case has also met with Brown Mogotsi at the same office,” said Mathe.

Mogotsi failed to open the case on Tuesday after police waited the whole day following his promise to open the case at 8am. Mathe revealed that the Vosloorus police station commander had also reached out to him, but his phone rang unanswered.

He had claimed that he was being chased by a white bakkie, whose occupant later shot at him.

SAPS KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated Mogotsi in corruption that has infiltrated the police service.

Links to ministers, criminal cartels

Various testimonies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee and the Mandlanga commission have painted him as an associate of Senzo Mchunu, the police minister who has been placed on special leave of absence, and the alleged Big Five cartel member and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mogotsi had allegedly organised support on behalf of Mchunu for the ANC January 8 Statement in a campaign to have him as ANC president or deputy president. This move was funded by Mogotsi.

He also allegedly sent Matlala a letter written by Mchunu stating that the team that raided his house has been disbanded. The letter included the directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team.

Mogotsi is yet to appear before the Ad Hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.

