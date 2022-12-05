Cosatu affiliates opt to tread carefully

The plan by some of Cosatu’s affiliates to compel the union federation to dump the ANC and support the SACP at the 2024 general elections has hit a snag.

In an unprecedented move, some of Cosatu’s influential affiliates, including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru)

managed to win a vote at the federation’s congress in September for the organisation to support the SACP at the polls.

The unions’ decision was triggered by anger that the worker’s plight was getting worse under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration and that his government was undermining collective bargaining.

However, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) led the push-back against the move to cut ties with the ANC, forcing the federation to defer the discussion to a meeting of the central executive committee (CEC), which finally met this week.

Sunday World understands that the affiliates continued to bicker over the matter this week, leading to yet another stalemate as fears grow that the issue has the potential to split the federation.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the vote over whether to abandon the ANC during the congress was unnecessary.

“It would have, of course, split Cosatu if not managed in a mature manner. When unions asked to be given time to go and consult members, others arrogantly imposed a vote and Sadtu refused to vote,” he said.

“Sadtu had to consult members first and couldn’t be bullied into a matter that had a potential to split the federation. Those who went out and pronounced the outcome of the vote did so because they wanted to coerce others and that’s against the constitution of Cosatu,” Maluleke said.

Popcru has said the matter is far from over and it does not believe that the debate over whether the SACP should contest state power has collapsed. Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said Popcru members were resolute in their support for SACP to

contest elections in 2024.

“The main debate is around modalities. Even at Cosatu (congress), a balloting process was conducted and discussions are ongoing. We are primarily not happy that the discussion around reconfiguring the alliance have not found expression since 2015. Again, the party’s readiness is something that should be determined by workers’ readiness,” he said.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told Sunday World that the parties had reached consensus that the trade union federation would not rush into joining forces with the SACP.

Instead, he said, affiliates had to apply their minds and allow the federation to consult widely before a decision could be made.

“The aim is to persuade those who have not been persuaded. People must be invested into the political programme,” he said.

“The decision by Cosatu in 2011 to support SACP leaders to be deployed in the state was an acknowledgement that the party needs to contest elections,” Pamla said.

He insisted that the idea had not been thrown out of the window, but the federation was discussing modalities, including how they would source funds to run the party and get society to rally behind a political formation centred on workers’ rights and socialists’ ideals.

“The organisation will continue to engage both internally and externally to make sure that it finds a harmonious position that preserves its unity and that of its affiliates and the alliance,” Pamla said.

“We intend to build on the existing understanding and consensus, guided by material conditions and the consultation outcomes, to reach a unifying position on when and how this resolution will be realised.”

The government is currently embroiled in a bitter dispute with public sector trade unions over its offer of a 3% wage increase, which workers have rejected.

Workers are demanding a 10% salary increase.

