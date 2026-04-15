Cosatu backs Cyril Ramaphosa’s US envoy choice, dismisses critics

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has strongly supported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s ambassador to the US, saying the move is long overdue and crucial for stabilising relations with Washington.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the appointment of Meyer on Tuesday. Meyer has been appointed amid escalating tensions between the US and South Africa.

Key trading partner

His appointment follows the expulsion of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was declared persona non grata in 2025 after the remarks he made during a webinar on US politics.

Cosatu said the vacancy in the US had left a gap in one of South Africa’s most important diplomatic relationships, especially given the country’s reliance on American trade and investment.

“The United States remains one of South Africa’s most significant trading partners, and it is critical that we have full diplomatic representation to protect and grow those ties,” the federation said in a statement.

Meyer ‘suited for task’

The union highlighted Meyer’s role in South Africa’s democratic transition, describing him as a key figure in negotiations that helped end apartheid and establish the country’s constitutional order. He worked alongside leaders such as Valli Moosa and Ramaphosa during the talks that shaped modern South Africa.

Cosatu said his experience in complex negotiations would be valuable in managing what it described as a sensitive and strategically important relationship with the US.

“These are not ordinary diplomatic circumstances. We need experienced hands who understand negotiation, compromise and high-pressure political environments,” the federation said.

No to political point-scoring

It also called for stronger diplomatic capacity in Washington, including the deployment of skilled trade attaches to deepen economic engagement.

Cosatu stressed that trade with the US supports more than 600,000 jobs in South Africa and warned that instability in the relationship could have serious economic consequences, particularly given the country’s high unemployment rate of 41.4%.

The federation also defended the appointment against criticism from groups such as AfriForum and the Freedom Front Plus, accusing them of political grandstanding.

“We are not interested in recycled ideological battles or political point-scoring. South Africa’s constitutional democracy is clear on this matter, ambassadorial appointments are the prerogative of the president,” Cosatu explained.

‘What matters is protecting jobs’

It added that some of the criticism reflected outdated political thinking and did not reflect the reality of a non-racial democratic South Africa.

“Attempts to undermine this appointment do not serve the national interest. What matters now is strengthening economic ties and protecting jobs,” Cosatu said.

Kallie Kriel, executive head of right-wing organisation AfriForum, has raised concerns about the reported appointment.

In a post on X, Kriel argued that South Africa does not need “yet another ANC cadre” deployed as ambassador to the US, describing Meyer as aligned with the governing party.

Kriel said the country requires a principled representative who can engage effectively with the US in South Africa’s interests. He also questioned Meyer’s consistency, pointing to his shifts across political formations, which include his eventual association with the ANC.

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