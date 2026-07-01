Cosatu slams Ramaphosa’s cabinet changes, questions Dina Pule appointment

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has expressed concern over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent cabinet changes, criticising the lack of consultation with the labour federation and raising questions about the appointment of the newly named Social Development Minister, Dina Pule.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cosatu said it recognised that the changes were not a full cabinet reshuffle and largely involved portfolios held by one of the parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU), but it was concerned about the potential consequences of the adjustments.

Non-consultation ‘deeply worrying’

The federation said it was “deeply worrying” that it had not been consulted despite being a longstanding member of the Tripartite Alliance alongside the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

“Workers have a vested stake in the appointment of persons to lead government and, specifically, in their competency and character,” Cosatu said.

The federation said it hoped the omission was an oversight caused by the pressures facing government and not a deliberate exclusion.

A major point of concern for Cosatu is the appointment of Pule as social development minister.

The trade union federation said the decision was troubling given the circumstances surrounding her previous exit from the cabinet and findings made against her by oversight bodies.

“The appointment of the new minister for social development is extremely worrying given the dark clouds under which she was previously removed as a minister,” Cosatu said.

It argued that cabinet ministers should be individuals of the highest integrity and noted that Pule had previously been criticised in reports by the Public Protector and Parliament’s Ethics Committee.

Risk of undermining government’s anti-corruption stance

According to Cosatu, the appointment risks undermining the government’s efforts to restore public confidence following years of state capture and corruption.

The federation also voiced concern over instability in the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, which will now have its third minister in less than two years.

Cosatu warned against a return to periods of frequent ministerial changes that hampered policy implementation and service delivery.

“It is concerning that the critical Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, tasked with protecting South Africa’s environment and natural resources, including jobs, is now having its third minister within two years,” the federation said.

‘There will be no honeymoon’

The labour federation stressed that the newly appointed members of the executive would face immediate pressure to deliver results.

It pointed to South Africa’s high unemployment rate, sluggish economic growth, struggling public services and persistent crime, corruption, poverty and inequality as challenges requiring urgent intervention.

“There will be no honeymoon,” Cosatu said, adding that it would support ministers who perform well but would not hesitate to hold those who fail accountable.

“Where they do well, Cosatu will commend them, and where they fail, we will demand that heads roll.”

Read More: Ramaphosa under fire over Dina Pule cabinet return

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content