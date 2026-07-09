Cosatu warns alliance drift could hand power to opposition

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng has issued one of its strongest warnings yet over the future of the tripartite alliance, saying deepening divisions, corruption and policy disagreements risk weakening the liberation movement and ultimately handing political power to opposition parties.

The warning follows a special meeting of Cosatu Gauteng’s provincial executive committee held on July 7, where union leaders assessed the state of the alliance, corruption and the rising cost of living. The federation resolved to embark on a political campaign aimed at rebuilding relations among the ANC, Cosatu, the SACP and SANCO ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Future direction of the National Democratic Revolution

At the heart of the statement is a dispute over the future direction of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) — the ANC-led alliance’s long-standing programme for transforming society by using state power to address racial, social and economic inequality.

Cosatu argues that the alliance has drifted away from that mission.

The federation said corruption within alliance structures, the adoption of what it called “neoliberal policies” favouring business over workers, the formation of the government of national unity with parties representing “opposing class interests”, and the reversal of key movement resolutions had weakened the movement over time.

An ideological divide

Those criticisms reflect an ideological divide that has widened since the ANC entered the GNU after losing its parliamentary majority.

While the presidency has defended the GNU as necessary to provide stability and keep government functioning, sections of Cosatu and the SACP argue that governing alongside parties they regard as representing business interests risks diluting the ANC’s historic commitment to working-class politics.

That contradiction runs through Cosatu’s statement.

The federation reaffirmed that the alliance remains “the principal vehicle” for advancing the National Democratic Revolution and defending state power in the interests of workers, while warning that national divisions are strengthening right-wing political forces.

“The unity of the Alliance remains sacrosanct,” the meeting concluded, adding that defending the NDR had become an urgent responsibility.

Day of Action

To address the growing tensions, Cosatu Gauteng resolved to engage Alliance partners, veterans of the liberation struggle and organisations committed to the NDR before leading a provincial Day of Action on August 3, when a memorandum will be delivered to the national leadership of the ANC, Cosatu, SACP and SANCO.

Beyond Alliance politics, the federation also placed corruption at the centre of its programme, saying graft continued to erode the state’s ability to deliver public services.

The meeting cited recent allegations in the education sector and concerns surrounding Tembisa Hospital and other Gauteng health institutions, calling for decisive action where wrongdoing is uncovered. It also announced anti-corruption workshops, ethics training and programmes to equip shop stewards to identify and report corruption.

The federation further resolved to intensify its cost-of-living campaign, arguing that workers continue to face steep increases in electricity tariffs, fuel prices, transport costs, food prices and interest rates.

It plans to engage regulators, municipalities and government departments while organising monthly lunchtime demonstrations to maintain pressure for lower living costs.

Cosatu concluded that organised labour remains the decisive force capable of rebuilding alliance unity while defending the gains of South Africa’s democratic transition.