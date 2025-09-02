Court battles over top posts cripple service delivery in North West municipality

Bitter political battles over leadership positions have thrown the Ditsobotla municipality into turmoil, paralysing its operations.

Oageng Molapisi, the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, revealed this information during the portfolio committee’s oversight visit to North West municipalities.

He revealed that the mayor’s, speaker’s, and municipal manager’s seats are at the centre of a fierce contest for authority, leaving the municipality unstable and residents frustrated by stalled service deliveries.

He explained that while some enjoy the benefits of occupying lucrative and influential positions, others are contesting them in court.

Battle lines drawn

“As things stand, we have one mayor, and the other party has taken the matter to court. The matter is being battled in and out of court, and depending on who wins or who is favoured by the court, the situation will go on.

“But as things stand, there is only one mayor in Ditsobotla; we don’t have two mayors,” said Molapisi.

“The acting municipal manager in Ditsobotla was not supported by the MEC; he was appointed by the council.

“So, the MEC was not involved because the council did not even ask for secondment; they looked into their establishment.

“As to whether the then-acting municipal manager was an employee or not is something that we’d have to follow up on,” he added.

Molapisi confirmed that the former acting municipal manager, Rasupang Mooketsi, was appointed internally by the municipality, and when the municipality asked to extend his acting role, the request was refused.

Thereafter, a permanent municipal manager was appointed, but they did not support the appointment, pointed out the non-compliance, and took the matter to court.

Zweli Mkhize, the committee chairperson, expressed concern that the municipality appeared to have acted without permission from Molapisi.

ANC-EFF coalition

During the municipality’s appearance on Tuesday, Molefe Morutse appeared as the mayor, Manana Bogatsu as the speaker, and Olaotse Bojosinyane as the municipal manager.

In March, Morutse announced the formation of a new ANC-EFF coalition in Ditsobotla, which is currently experiencing “stability in the municipality”.

“We have one mayor, we have one speaker, and we are here. Even if we are contested in court, we are moving, and we’ll be waiting for that court case, but we are hoping for the best because we were given clear instructions by our parties to ensure that we bring stability to the municipality, and that is what we are doing today,” said Morutse.

The three municipal leaders faced tough questions on the status of the municipality, which was once facing closure.

The municipality is accused of allegedly having eight accounts, withholding councillors’ salaries, owing pension funds, and being in the top seven of the worst-performing municipalities in the country.

He asserted that the municipality had paid salaries on time and dealt with mafias, saying some are in police custody.

Salaries withheld

When asked about the withheld salaries of council members, Morutse stated that only the court can order them to make the payments, as they are unwilling to pay council members who are not performing their duties.

“No one can just stay at home and do nothing and expect to be paid. We will be dealing with it. It is not everyone that is not coming there.

“It must be noted that the chairperson of the corporation is a member of the DA who was saying they will not attend any council that is conducted by the ANC and the EFF.

“They are saying we should pay them without doing anything, and that thing we will not do, because people must work so that they are able to be paid.

“But we will sort out the issue of these councillors by getting legal advice on it. If legal advice says we must pay them, then we will pay them,” said Morutse.

North West Finance MEC, Kenetswe Masenogi, said they are only aware of one account from the municipality but would investigate the matter.

She noted that the law also allows for municipalities to have investment accounts.

