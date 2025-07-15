Court instructs Facebook to deactivate ANC’s Boy Mamabolo account

The Polokwane High Court, in an unprecedented move, has issued an order to social media company Facebook to permanently shut down the account of controversial former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.

The order, made by Acting Judge Sune du Plessis, relates to the interdict case brought before court by Polokwane executive mayor John Mpe.

Assassination threats

Mamabolo was dragged to court after last year he threatened to hire a hitman to assassinate Mpe and ANC provincial secretary Rueben Madadzhe.

In a WhatsApp conversation with another comrade, Mamabolo stated that he “doesn’t forgive people who take bread away from my table”.

That was before he went on Facebook to publish false and wrong information about the cancellation of Mpe’s annual marathon and music festival at Ga-Molepo with sabotage intent.

Massive financial losses

The Facebook post by Mamabolo, a known figure in Limpopo, reportedly resulted in the massive financial losses as people thought the event was cancelled when it was not.

Mamabolo’s sins included a relentless offensive against Mpe, wherein he continuously harassed the executive mayor on social media and physically whenever the two crossed paths.

That was until in April this year when Mpe moved for an interdict at the Polokwane High court. He has since won the case with the order restraining Mamabolo from making further threats.

“The respondent (Mamabolo) is hereby interdicted and restrained from posting and or publishing any defamatory statements regarding or concerning the applicant (Mpe) family members on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram, or any other social media platform within his direct and or indirect control,” reads the order dated July 4.

“[Mamabolo] is also interdicted and restrained from harassing, sending messages or contacting the applicant to threaten or intimidate him in any manner, whether directly or indirectly.

Permanent deactivation order

“The Facebook account currently under the name Boy Mamabolo Fans (Bua Kolobe) with around 4, 954 friends be permanently deactivated or deleted forthwith. And that Facebook South Africa (Pty) Ltd and/or any other person with regulatory control of the said Facebook account is authorised to give effect to this order.”

Mamabolo was also slapped with the cost order on the attorney and client scale.

The man is no stranger to courts walloping him for running his mouth recklessly and having overzealous fingers.

Mamabolo was previously interdicted from insulting EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa. And he was ordered to pay his legal costs.

His battle with Mpe reached boiling point when he retaliated against the executive mayor, opening a criminal case of conspiracy to commit murder against him.

Sexual harassment threats

Mamabolo in turn wrote to Mpe’s lawyers threatening to frame him for sexually harassing his wife. In the email, which was part of the court annexures, Mamabolo had warned that if his wife opened a sexual harassment case against Mpe, the executive mayor would be “automatically placed on step aside” from his roles in government as well as the party.

Mamabolo had carried through the threat when his wife opened a sexual assault complaint against Mpe. But the NPA refused to prosecute, citing a lack of evidence to support the allegations.

The latest order for Mamabolo’s Facebook account to be deleted is not the end of his legal woes. Mpe is still pursuing a separate defamation lawsuit against the erratic former ANC MP. In this case he is claiming damages to the tune of R8-million.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content