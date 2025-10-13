Cyril Ramaphosa, Barbara Creecy mourn as 42 Zimbabweans, Malawians die in bus crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sorrow over the deadly bus crash that claimed 42 lives near Makhado in Limpopo.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe and Malawi when it crashed on the N1 highway.

Among the fatalities are seven children, 17 adult males and 18 adult females. It has also been revealed that 49 people are injured, including six in a critical state, 31 seriously injured, and 12 slightly injured.

Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Zimbabwe and Malawi, whose citizens were among the victims.

He said his thoughts were with the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a full and speedy recovery.

Tragedy to neighbouring states

“This incident is a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi alike.

“This sadness is compounded by the fact that this incident has taken place during our annual transport month, when we place a special focus on the importance of safety on our roads.

“Our roads are also economic networks that bring the people of our region together across our national borders,” said Ramaphosa.

He said road users, transport operators, drivers, and passengers should do their utmost best to ensure safety on the roads, responsibly and with care.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has sent a team to investigate the bus crash, the part of the N1 North near the incident remains closed while investigations continue.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they were deeply devastated about the tragic bus crash and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The department reported that injured persons were transported to Louis Trichardt, Siloan and Elim hospitals, while one critically injured child was transported to Tshilidzini hospital.

The RTMC and local authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, investigations are also done to check the mechanical status of the vehicle.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content