Cyril Ramaphosa demands Israel release abducted South Africans

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Israel to immediately release South Africans and other nationals who were abducted after the Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted in international waters off the coast of Gaza.

The flotilla, made up of humanitarian vessels, was on its way to deliver aid to the people of Gaza.

According to Ramaphosa, on board were Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, writer Zukiswa Wanner and activist Reaaz Moolla. The abductions of Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver are still being confirmed.

Mandela, the grandson of late former head of state Nelson Mandela, has released a shocking video message claiming that by the time it is seen, he would have been abducted by Israeli forces while taking part in a humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Israel disregarding international law

Ramaphosa said the incident showed Israel’s ongoing disregard for international law and the suffering of Palestinians.

He described it as an “offence against global solidarity” and a direct attack on efforts to bring relief and peace to Gaza.

“The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla.

“This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa urged Israel to let the aid to reach the people it was meant for, considering that the flotilla represents solidarity with Gaza and not confrontation with Israel.

He also backed the call by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Israel to end its blockade of Gaza and allow food, medicine and other essential supplies to flow freely.

“My thought are with all of the abductees and their families and it is my expectation that Israel will release the human rights activists as these abductions serve no purpose in the context of efforts to secure peace in the Middle East,” said Ramaphosa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content