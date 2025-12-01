Cyril Ramaphosa extends deadline for commission probing prosecution of TRC cases

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a new deadline for the judicial commission of inquiry looking into whether attempts were made to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe, is now expected to submit its final report by July 31, 2026.

The announcement was made on Monday, with Ramaphosa confirming that the original timeline was no longer feasible.

The commission was established in May as part of a settlement agreement in a court case brought by families of people who were victims of crimes committed during apartheid.

Ramaphosa explained upon establishment of the commission that for many years there have been claims of interference in these cases and that this alleged interference has led to long and unacceptable delays in investigating and prosecuting the brutal crimes of the apartheid era.

He said these delays have caused pain and frustration for the families of the victims.

Khampepe is assisted by retired Northern Cape Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and Adv. Andrea Gabriel SC.

Terms of reference amended

“The original terms of reference of the commission provided that the commission would complete its work within a period of 180 days from the date of the proclamation and submit its report to the president within 60 days after the date on which the commission completed its work,” said Ramaphosa.

“The commission started its work late, there are outstanding documentary responses, there will be applications for cross-examination, and the commission will be in recess from mid-December 2025 to early January 2026.”

Because of these delays, Ramaphosa has amended the terms of reference. The commission must now finish its work by May 29, 2026, and its report must reach him by July 31, 2026.

He stated that the extension was essential to guarantee a thorough investigation.

He explained that the new timeline will help the commission finalise its work “without any further delay and provide the country with a full account of the circumstances that gave rise to the establishment of the commission.”

