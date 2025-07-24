‘Cyril Ramaphosa failed to fire Senzo Mchunu as they’re in same faction’

Economic Freedom Fighters President Julius Malema has slighted President Cyril Ramaphosa for dealing with allegations against suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in a “partisan” manner.

Malema was speaking during a press briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, when he criticised the president for not taking immediate action against Mchunu because of their close political ties.

“Mchunu was supposed to be fired. Cyril and Mchunu are in the same faction. When allegations are out, the president does not deal with them immediately,” he said.

Instead of being placed on special leave, Malema believes that Mchunu should be axed to save state resources. Then he poked holes at the ANC’s step-aside rule, which compels members who have been charged with any criminality to relinquish all their state duties.

“Step aside is factional; you do not have to be charged to be asked to step aside. The principle is that this guy could have stepped aside if he loves the president and they work together,” according to Malema.

Step in Minister

After placing Mchunu on special leave, Ramaphosa then announced that Professor Firoz Cachalia will assume the position at the start of August. In the interim, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe was appointed the acting police minister.

However, Malema is not convinced Cachalia has what it takes to remedy the ongoing turmoil in the police service.

Mchunu’s woes started when Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, two weeks ago, alleged that a powerful criminal syndicate had infiltrated the country’s law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and even the judiciary.

Mkhwanazi also accused Mchunu of interfering in sensitive investigations and colluding with a murder-accused businessman to disband a task team probing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

A judicial commission of inquiry has been established to investigate the alleged suppression of investigations, interference by senior officials, and the complicity of government officials in organised crime networks.

It will be chaired by the Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who is retiring from the bench.

