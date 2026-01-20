Cyril Ramaphosa gives MPs and judges above-inflation pay increases

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases of 3.8% for members of parliament, members of provincial legislatures, and members of provincial executive councils, effective from April 1.

The increases are lower than the 4.1% adjustment recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, after Ramaphosa opted for differentiated increases across various categories of public office-bearers.

Under the final determination, judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, and members of independent constitutional institutions will receive the full 4.1% increase, reflecting the differing roles and responsibilities across the public sector.

Statistics South Africa revealed last November that annual consumer price inflation had slightly eased to 3.5% from 3.6% in October.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the decision followed Ramaphosa’s careful consideration of the commission’s annual recommendations, which are made in line with the constitution and relevant legislation.

Assessment process

He said the commission is mandated, under Section 219 of the constitution and the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers Act of 1997, to make recommendations on salaries, allowances, and benefits for public office-bearers.

“In arriving at its decision, the independent commission is required, in terms of Section 8(6) of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers Act, 1997, to consider the following: the role, status, duties, functions, and responsibilities of the office-bearers concerned,” said Magwenya.

He added that the assessment process also takes into account the affordability of remuneration levels, existing pay principles within the state, inflation, available state resources, and public service pay levels.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa appreciated the diligence and integrity shown by the commission in developing its recommendations, noting that the final decision sought to balance fiscal constraints with the need to ensure fair and appropriate remuneration for public office-bearers.

