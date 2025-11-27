Cyril Ramaphosa labels Donald Trump decision not to invite SA to G20 regretful

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed disappointment after US President Donald Trump decided not to invite South Africa to the 2026 G20.

The summit is set to take place in Miami, Florida.

Ramaphosa said this in a media statement on Thursday morning after Trump posted on his official X account that “… at my direction, South Africa will not be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the great city of Miami, Florida, next year.”

South Africa hosted the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit last weekend at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Despite the US and Trump boycotting the summit, it took place from November 22 to 23.

In his X post, Trump continued to peddle misinformation by saying the US did not attend because “they are killing white people in South Africa and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them”.

Trump’s statement regrettable

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said South Africa “does not appreciate insults” from any country about SA’s G20 membership.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the regrettable statement by President Donald Trump about South Africa’s participation in the 2026 G20 meetings,” said Magwenya.

“The G20 South Africa 2025 Leaders Summit, attended by several heads of state and government, was hailed by all those who attended the summit as one of the most successful summits.

“The summit produced a declaration that affirmed the indisputable strength and value of multilateralism in response to the most pressing challenges facing the world.

“As the United States was not present at the summit, instruments of the G20 presidency were duly handed over to a US embassy official at the headquarters of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation.”

US entities participated

Magwenya went on: “As one of the founding members of the G20, South Africa has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration, and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

“In keeping with this approach, the United States was expected to participate in all the meetings of the G20 during South Africa’s presidency, but unfortunately, it elected not to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg out of its own volition.

“We are, however, pleased that US entities such as businesses and civil society organisations participated in large numbers in G20-related activities such as the B20 and the G20 Social. South Africa values their participation.

“South Africa is a member of the G20 in its name and right. Its G20 membership is at the behest of all other members.

“South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its membership and worth in participating in global platforms.”

Spirit of multilateralism

Magwenya said South Africa respects the sovereignty of all countries and will never insult or demean another country or its standing and worthiness in the community of nations.

“South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active, and constructive member of the G20.

“We call on members of the G20 to reaffirm its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all of its structures.”

He added that it was regrettable that despite efforts and numerous attempts by Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about the country.

